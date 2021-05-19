Symbols of various cryptocurrencies during the Taipei International Financial Expo in November last year. ANN WANG / Reuters

The bad news is piling up for crypto investors. If Tesla’s decision to stop accepting bitcoin to buy its cars caused a first rout last week, this Wednesday the blow comes from China. The authorities of the Asian giant have prohibited banks and payment services from offering their clients any transaction with cryptocurrencies and have warned of their speculative nature, although without vetoing individual operations. The reaction has been furious: bitcoin falls 15% after five in the afternoon Spanish time and is exchanged for just over $ 37,000, after having collapsed 30% hours before.

Nervousness spreads among investors, who are divided between those who part with their bitcoins in fear that the collapse will deepen and those who maintain them or even take advantage to buy cheaper when they perceive the correction as a mere similar temporary storm to others lived in the past. In any case, the decline has erased a good part of the gains that the virtual currency accumulated so far this year, where it is now 26%, and has come to reduce its value below half of the historical maximums reached in April. If someone bought at that level, they have gone from having $ 64,841 to having $ 37,000, in case they only acquired a single bitcoin.

More information

The capitalization of bitcoin today is about 656,000 million dollars (537,000 million euros), an added value higher than that of large financial firms such as Visa or Bank of America, but it has seen about 500,000 million evaporate in just over a month. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has also been shaken by the Chinese veto, and this Wednesday it lost 20% of its value. In his case, however, the cushion is much higher: despite today’s collapse, it still accumulates a 265% rise in 2021.

The restrictions of the Beijing authorities are in line with their policy in recent years. In 2017, Chinese authorities shut down cryptocurrency exchange platforms, causing a crash similar to that of this Wednesday. And in 2019 the central bank announced that it was blocking access to web pages where cryptocurrencies were offered.

Other regulators, such as the European Central Bank (ECB), have also warned against investing in cryptocurrencies, which it considers a speculative asset immersed in a bubble comparable to that of tulips in the 17th century.