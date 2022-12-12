Since China abolished most corona measures last week, pharmacies in the country have been storming. Chinese are concerned now that the virus is sweeping through the country at high speed. Most types of painkillers are already sold out.

The elderly are especially concerned. Like 75-year-old Mrs. Wu from Shanghai. On Monday she quickly manages to stock up on a few bottles of cough syrup, the last ones on the shelf. “I have not been vaccinated. Not because I am against vaccines, but because I suffer from high blood pressure and therefore do not qualify,” she says. For people like Mrs. Wu, an infection with corona can be dangerous.

An estimate of Financial Times talks of a million corona deaths this winter. According to the business newspaper, the demand for IC beds will be ten times higher than the supply in March. This is mainly because many people in China have not yet been vaccinated, and hardly any immunity has been built up as a result of the low number of infections. See also In Ukraine, Poroshenko's company Roshen was fined $ 10.5 million

Full bag of cough syrup

Not everyone sees it gloomy. Mrs. Li, retired, says some acquaintances have already had corona. “It was no problem for them, and they are the same age as me!” Still, Li has taken the necessary precautions. She also walks out of the pharmacy with a full bag of cough syrup.

But painkillers that can make corona symptoms more bearable are sold out in most pharmacies. The demand for drugs such as paracetamol and ibuprofen has skyrocketed since last week, according to a round of calls to some pharmacies in the country.

‘Very scared’

The Chinese don’t give up. Many buy as much painkillers and cough syrup as they can through acquaintances abroad. These are then transported to China by parcel post. Social media is flooded with calls from people who need ibuprofen but can’t get it in China.

Wu has never taken ibuprofen in her life, and she hopes not to need it this winter either. “But I’m afraid of it,” she says. ,,Very scared.” See also TUI cruise ship crosses the Suez Canal – passengers rush to the railing

Empty shelves in a pharmacy in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. © VCG via Getty Images

