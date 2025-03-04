Chinese architect Liu Jiakun is the new award -winning with the Pritzker Prize. His is a name barely known in the West (even less than what was that of Japanese Riken Yamamoto, laureate of last year and whose work has been … something more widely disseminated internationally), and with a prolific and interesting profile that is covered with a certain clarity of singularity.

Born in 1956 in a family of doctors, he soon chose to deepen his inclination towards creative arts through drawing and writing. The beginning of his architecture studies at Chonqing University in 1978 was a kind of revelationnot so much for understanding what an architect meant, but for becoming aware of the importance of his own life.







It was one of the first newly titled young people who intervened in the process of reconstruction and transformation from China promoted by the Government of Deng Xiaoping in the early 80 Nagqu, in the Tibetthe highest region on the planet. A period, between 1984 and 1986, during which it began to simulting the exercise of the architecture and literature. The exploration of issues such as utopian and anti-utopian thinking has been the subject of his literary work.

He traveled as an architect for an apathetic period, until the exhibition of an former university comrade in 1993 revitalized his passion for architecture, understanding that the Built environment It could be a channel for the Personal expressionfar from the social aesthetics imposed.

Poetic search

Dialogues with artists and poets about the purpose and power of architecture encouraged this thrust towards an attitude that Jiakun poses analogous to that of water: «Permeate a place without carrying a fixed way that is mine and filter in the local environment and the place itself. Over time, water is solidified, transforming into architecture, and perhaps in the highest form of human spiritual creationkeeping, however, all the qualities of that place, both good and bad ».

A few words that realize how a search for the poetic in his writing is connected to his work as an architect, and that extend in this reflection: «Architecture should reveal something. It should abstract, distill and make visible the inherent qualities of local people. Has the strength of model human behavior and create atmospheres, providing a feeling of serenity and poetry, evoking compassion and consideration, and cultivating a shared feeling of community ».

He created his study, Jiakun Architects, in Chengdu in 1999. Throughout his career he has designed the headquarters for academic and cultural institutions, civic spaces, commercial buildings and has made Urban plans Throughout China.

The jury of the Pritzker exalts that determination of Jiakun to build a constraint -free architecture, determined to imagine and Build “New Worlds”that, making common sense and wisdom its most powerful design tools, has led him to develop not a defined style or aesthetic, but «a strategy that never depends on a recurring method, but consists in evaluating the characteristics and Specific needs of each project. That is to say: take the realities present and work with them to the point of sometimes offering a new scenario for everyday life ».

The applied value of this metaphorical capacity to “build new worlds” would be to be contributing a Alternative concept to the hegemonic urban trend. In a world where the functions of the city are segregated and infinity of periphery anodins are created, Jiakun would have found a way of building places that are simultaneously building, infrastructure, infrastructure, Landscape and public space. “His work can provide clues of great effectiveness regarding how to face the challenges posed by the accelerated growth of current cities,” says Alejandro Aravena, president of the Jury of the Pritzker Prize.

Tradition and innovation

Air antithetical terms such as utopia and everyday life, history and modernity, and collectivism and individuality, Liu creates an architecture that addresses the common citizen, where we would have to recognize a harmonization of the cultural, the historical, the emotional and the social that is specified in a materiality that prefers the use of raw materials of local origin and the Traditional techniquesunderstanding the traditional as a springboard for innovation.

Jiakun is the Third Chinese architect who receives this award, after IM PEI (1983)- which he developed his career in the United States- and Wang Shu (2012). It gives the impression that the jury of the Pritzker, with Aravena at the head, has decided to reconfirm that the era of the ‘Star-Architects’ is definitely periclitated.

That prize born to recognize a prolonged and outstanding trajectory in the field of architecture has turned towards the RARA AVIVE SEARCH to use – as I did long ago with those celebrities – to mark the ideological compass of architectural discourse. Instead of trying to recover the evaporated ideological consistency during that era of the star architects, the jury commanded by Aravena has once again chosen a good architect, but from the theoretical of the theoretical Fazeble, in order to continue to nurture a state of the things that replaces with narratives any truly brave commitment of this award with the realities of the present.