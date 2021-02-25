Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, received yesterday morning Ni Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the country, at the center’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. At the beginning of the meeting, the Director General of the Center welcomed the Chinese ambassador, and said: The bilateral relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China have reached an unprecedented level of joint cooperation. He stressed that the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, as a research institution in support of the decision-making process, seeks to play an active role in strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of China, which has strong historical ties with the Arab world.

For his part, Ni Jian praised the advanced level of bilateral relations between his country and the UAE, appreciated the existing cooperation between the two countries in combating “Covid-19”, and said: Beijing is very interested in participating in Expo 2020, which will be held next October. At the end of the meeting, Dr. Sultan Al-Nuaimi presented a memorial shield to Ambassador Ni Jian.