China is in contact with interested parties in the Korean conflict, including Pyongyang, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Izvestia. Beijing has already proposed a way to resolve the crisis.

“China has been in contact through various channels with interested parties, including the DPRK, throughout this time, urging them to exercise calm and restraint, engage in dialogue and avoid actions that could lead to escalation. Both sides should gradually and simultaneously address each other's legitimate security concerns while advancing the denuclearization process and establishing a peace mechanism on the peninsula. As a close neighbor of the Korean Peninsula and a responsible power, China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the problem,” the diplomat said.

Zhang Hanhui also noted that individual countries conducting irritating military exercises around the peninsula, pressure and confrontation will only increase the contradictions between North and South Korea.

Since the end of 2023, tensions between the two countries have increased significantly. Kim Jong-un declared his neighbor the “main enemy” and abandoned the idea of ​​unifying the two countries. Against this background, Seoul continues to strengthen military cooperation with the United States, including conducting large-scale exercises.

Read more in the exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“All parties agree that peace will be achieved through negotiations”