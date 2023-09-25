In recent weeks there have been several exchanges and cross-visits between Italy and China. On the table, the government’s decision on the Silk Road and the future of relations. Jia Guide, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Italy, speaks with The print of Beijing’s version of bilateral relations.

Ambassador, how do you evaluate the recent visit to China by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and the latest exchanges with the Italian government?

«The visit sent a positive signal on the relaunch and strengthening of cooperation. Both sides agreed to intensify exchanges at all levels, consolidate the political basis of bilateral relations, expand concrete high-level cooperation, persist in dialogue between Eastern and Western civilizations, strengthen communication and collaboration in multilateral institutions, promote further develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and make positive contributions to China-EU relations. The China-Italy Government Committee has planned pragmatic cooperation in the next stages which includes supporting the export of high-quality Italian agricultural and food products to China, strengthening cooperation on smart manufacturing, clean energy, sustainable transportation , cooperation on science and technology of the Winter Olympics, student and interscholastic exchanges”.

How do you evaluate the results in the Silk Road area? During his visit, Tajani said that Strategic Partnership is more important than Belt and Road. What does China think about this?

«China and Italy are natural partners in the joint construction of the Belt and Road: the two parties have complementary economic advantages. The Belt and Road cooperation documents signed by China and Italy are the main drivers of the achievements of recent years. China represents an irreplaceable partner and an enormous market and development opportunity. Pursuing cooperation to jointly build the Belt and Road is an effective and pragmatic measure to jointly build a road to prosperity. The results achieved in the last 20 years are due to the adoption of the Global Strategic Partnership. Based on its further study, the two countries should develop the “spirit of the Silk Road” through peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit.”

Giorgia Meloni and Sergio Mattarella will also be in China in the coming months. Does this mean that relations between China and Italy will continue in any case?

«Since the beginning of this year, the two countries have restarted dialogue mechanisms in various fields. Last week, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chen Wenqing, was in Italy, where he met with Vice Prime Minister Tajani and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. There was talk of collaboration between police forces in the fight against transnational organized crime and other security issues. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Global Strategic Partnership and the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death. Both sides should seize the opportunity to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the healthy and stable development of relations.”

The Italian government has repeatedly expressed hope that China will work for a “just peace” in Ukraine. Is China willing to do this?

«On the issue, China has always sided with peace by promoting negotiations. He has always emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be safeguarded, the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter respected, the reasonable security concerns of all parties taken seriously and all efforts conducive to peace must be supported. . China did not create the crisis nor is it part of the crisis. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, you will not stand by and watch the fire, nor add fuel to the fire, nor take advantage of the opportunity to make profits. The crisis happened in Europe. China supports the European side in making greater efforts to achieve peace and in proposing a peaceful solution acceptable to all parties.”