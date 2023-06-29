The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States early this year was equipped with American-made monitoring equipment.

The newspaper said late Wednesday that an analysis conducted by US defense and intelligence agencies of the wreckage of the airship after it was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina in February found that the airship was filled with commercially available American equipment, some of which is for sale on the Internet, and interspersed with many devices. Specialized Chinese sensor.

Describing the initial findings of the investigation into the incident, officials said, according to the report, that while the balloon was equipped to collect photographs, video and other information during its eight-day pass over the US states and some Canadian territory, it did not appear to have transmitted any information to China. . This conclusion contradicts an earlier report by NBC News, which stated that China was able to transmit the information collected by the balloon in a timely manner. The network added, quoting three current and former high-ranking US officials that it did not name, that most of the information collected was from electronic signals, not pictures. China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request from Bloomberg News for comment on Thursday for this report.