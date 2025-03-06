When it is said that China It is a gigantic market It is not by chance, and this can also be applied to theaters. The most recent and best proof, and surely the envy of any Hollywood executive, we have it in the animation feature film NE ZHA 2 directed by Yu Yang and that with a budget of US $ 80 million which has already reached up to 2,000 million collection in less than five weeks33 days in particular, according to the information offered Collider.

A figure that sprays the record of Upside down 2 of Pixar, the highest grossing last year with its 1,698.8 million dollars globally, and that he has practically amashed in its entirety only in his exhibition in the big Chinese roomsbecause only 31.6 million dollars have been entered outside its borders, 18.1 in the United States and Canada and 13.5 in a limited number of other territories, where it has been released so far, such as New Zealand, Australia or Hong Kong. This is only 1.65 percent of its accumulated collection.

Having exceeded the 2,000 million barrier converts it In the seventh higher movie movie in history. In addition, one step is to exceed 2,052.4 of Avengers: Infinity War and the 2,071.3 of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The list of the highest grossing would be completed with Avatar and its 2,923.7 million, first; Avengers: Endgame with 2,799.4, second; Avatar: The sense of water with 2,320.2, third; and Titanic with 2,264.9 in fourth position.

To get another idea of ​​the impact it supposes, compared to the United States and Canada marketthe highest grossing there would be the aforementioned Star Wars: The Force Awakens with 936.6 million dollars. A collection that NE ZHA 2 fold in what was admitted to Chinese cinemas. In turn, it is the prequel to the animated film released in 2019, tAlso almost tripled What raised this six years ago, about 700 million in dollars.

Even so, it has difficult to repeat blockbuster outside its borders, whether because of its concept of humor or action or by a mythology that will not have the same acceptance outside of China. And it is that the plot presents us to the warrior Ne Zha facing dragons, monstrous marine creatures and other supernatural threats.

Regarding the possibility that NE ZHA 2 It is released in Spain seems remote, at least in cinemas. However, the first one ended up getting through the Netflix platformand this could be the fate between us of the sequel.

