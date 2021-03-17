Atleti has been diluted in the last editions of the Champions League. The previous season they fell in the quarterfinals, two years ago they fell in the round of 16 and in 2017-18 in the group stage. Simeone’s men have a golden opportunity to hit the table in the continental competition. The rojiblancos do not reach the semifinals of 2016-17. The good feelings in the League contrast with those of the Champions League, as Simeone said at the end of 2020: “I leave with the feeling that the team continues to do things well. It is true that the Champions League is giving us a headache, because the three games that we tied, we were able to get a better result, but we were not forceful, which is what matters, “he said after the game against Bayern.

The Athletic it has a positive incentive: the past against the greats. The mattresses must cling to the past to return to star in one of their great European comebacks. With the memory of the comeback against him Liverpool, those of Simeone want to turn the scoreboard against a Chelsea that starts with the advantage of 0-1. The mattress expedition does not present casualties and Simeone goes with everything. Atleti’s season can end with a double. Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giménez and Lodi, Saúl or Lemar, Koke, Llorente and Carrasco, João and Suárez can be the eleven of gala of Simeone.

Trust in the block

Simeone has always given the team confidence, especially his killer: “Suárez is very important for us, a forward with a lot of hierarchy and weight. I think they have no weaknesses, it is not yet known what will happen from a result against that they haven’t had yet, that remains in doubt until it happens. “

But not only the Uruguayan, but also those who are counting less like João: “João never lacked intention to do so, we commented on it in a Portugal match against France, that we had seen tremendous work on the left, because he He has it. When he arrived we put him on the right and he has it, I have no doubt that his explanation is fantastic and what we all want “.

