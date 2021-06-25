A police officer killed to an adult chimpanzee that minutes before had attacked Y mutilated to daughter from its owner in her home in the United States.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 21 on a property of Pendleton, state Oregon. The male primate named Buck, what had i been living 17 years with Tamara brogoitti and his family, came out of his cage and pounced about the woman.

How was the attack

The 68-year-old owner said, in conversation with the newspaper The Tri-City Herald, that at that moment the animal bit the torso, arms and legs his 50-year-old daughter. After the attack, they both they hid in a bedroom from the basement.

Chimpanzee. His name was Buck and he had lived with the family for 17 years. Photo: Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue INC.

While they were safe, Brogoitti contacted 911. “We are sending to an officer right now. Wait a minuteOK? “The operator warned the woman.

For her part, she said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. You have to sacrifice it. ” And then he said: “We are both in the basement. They have to shoot him in the head to the primate. Is going to attack them“.

When officers from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the chimpanzee from between 90 and 110 kilos wandered outside the house. “Is anyone here?” Asked one of the policemen, who was carrying a rifle.



Instant. An officer approaches to shoot him. Photo: Capture / Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

Brogoitti replied that he was safe and asked the man to shoot the animal: he did executed a shot in the head. In the end, the women were taken to hospital for treatment.

From the Sheriff’s Office they assured that “it was necessary to sacrifice “ to the animal to be able to lend medical assistance the daughter and that they had also obtained Brogoitti’s permission to do so.

“A time bomb”



Buck. He weighed between 90 and 110 kilos. Photo: Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue INC.

The causes of the reaction from Buck. “Attacks by any privately owned primate in captivity should be expected because these animals they do not lead a healthy life where they can express their natural urges and to have natural behaviors“, he claimed Erika fleury, member of the NGO North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance, to the newspaper The Oregonian.

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued a statement about this episode, criticizing the conditions in which the chimpanzee lived.

“Her had deprived the animal, very sociable, from the company of other chimpanzees and had kept him as a ‘pet’ for years before he attacked his daughter. PETA I had already warned to the forces of order of this same danger, warning the state authorities that she had created a time bomb when coming into direct contact with a potentially dangerous ape “, they affirmed from the entity.



Chimpanzee. He was euthanized. File Photo: Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue INC.

Buck was famous

Sheriff’s lieutenant Sterrin ward, cited by NBC News, revealed that Buck they knew many in the Pendleton community. Often when I was young accompanied her owner to shop.

From 2010 to early 2019, Brogoitti led the NGO Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescuereported the media East Oregonian. This entity, which operated in his home, housed and cared for the horses that the Sheriff’s Office seized for cases of abuse and neglect.

According The Oregonian, the keeping of chimpanzees and other exotic animals in the state of Oregon It is illegal since 2010. However, the local government authorized who had a primate before that year to keep it for the rest of your lifetime. It is not known how and why Buck began to live with Brogoitti.



Animal. Eating in a stock image. Photo: Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue INC.

This is not the first time that a case of this style has occurred. On 2019, Chimp Travis ripped the face and hands off American Charla Nash in a frenzy.

With information from AP

