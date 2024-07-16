chilling theory that seeks to explain Secrets of Denver Airport in the United Stateswhich include everything from secret tunnels to killer statues. Through social networks, a new one has become very popular.that seeks to explain some of the which include everything from secret tunnels to killer statues.

According to the criteria of

A TikToker shared several explanations regarding this site through his @Nixstah profile, which he claims to It took more than two years than expected to be built and cost more than a billion dollars. budget. This is because according to the social network theory, they could have discovered several objects during the excavations, such as, for example, various works of art from the airport and the underground tunnels.

He also noted that the construction of the Denver airport was delayed because a bunker had been discovered which would serve to protect the richest people when the end of the world came.

On the other hand, he spoke of what is perhaps the most chilling story of all: that of the sculpture called in the form of a giant horse, called Bluciferwhich has been said that when the artist was finishing it, the The head of the statue fell off and killed him Instantly.

Another thing he said is that In 1994 a time capsule was placed that can only be uncovered in 2094 and that this information could “explain all the secrets” that the Denver Airport, United States.

The true story of Denver airport, USA



According to a publication by Business Insiderconstruction began in 1994, when a cornerstone was laid prior to the airport’s opening in 1995. This to accommodate A time capsule dedicated to the people of Colorado and not as a bunker for the end of the world, as the theory claims.

Regarding what is perhaps the most famous story, that of the ‘Blucifer killer’the cited media explained that The artist died in New Mexico, after a piece of the sculpture fell on his leg and cut a vital artery. However, The horse’s red eyes did not appear on their ownThe reality is that the artist made neon-colored signs, so the eyes in that tone were a tribute from his son to his father.