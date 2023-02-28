The chilling murder: they shot him in the face to steal his motorcycle

A motorcyclist was killed when he was traveling through La Reja, Buenos Aires. While he was moving along with his partner, he approached another motorcycle and shot from it.

According to local media, Hernán Albano Cocchiarella, 39, had gone to pick up his partner at work. On the way home, the couple was approached by another motorcycle from which they fired without saying a word to steal their vehicle.

A security camera managed to record the moment in which Albano and his partner are intercepted by the other motorcycle and from this they shoot from a short distance. “My son went to look for his girlfriend at work. When they returned, they went to his mother-in-law’s house… They didn’t give him time for anything, it was all very fast,” said the victim’s father.

After being hit in the face, the 39-year-old man loses control of the motorcycle and falls to the ground with his partner. Local media reported that this woman ran from the scene and called 911, but her boyfriend no longer had vital signs.

According to the first reports, Hernán Albano received bullet wounds in one of his shoulders and in the mouth. In turn, police experts worked at the scene, where they collected a casing belonging to a small-caliber weapon.

So far there are no prisoners for the death of this motorcyclist.

