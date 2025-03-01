03/01/2025



Updated at 5:36 p.m.





The Premier League takes a break this weekend for the dispute of the round of 16 FA cupRound in which the only survivors among the big clubs are the two teams of Manchester. Those in charge of opening the Saturday day were Crystal Palace and Milwall, a first against a second. But at eight minutes of the game, the result of this and the rest of the meetings have passed to the background.

As soon as the hostilities had begun between both sets when Liam RobertsMilwall goalkeeper, he hurried out of his area to clear a divided ball. But he did not measure his action and left a very hard entry against Matetaforward of the Eagles.

After contacting the ball, the tacos of the Meta boot impacted fully on the ram. Fortunately from the French, his reflexes led him to turn his head just so that the blow occurred only on the side, around his ear. After medical care, the player was retired on a stretcher and transferred to the hospital.

Despite the spectacular image, the Palace coach reassured fans. «It is in the hospital. It has one lImportant in the earbut we cross our fingers so that it is nothing serious. We hope it can be in the FA Cup rooms within a month, ”said Oliver Glasner.









Subsequently, Mateta himself shared a reassuring message through his Instagram. «Thank you all for the messages of support. I’m fine, I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever ».

The image quickly ran like gunpowder in networks, leaving a shocking video. However, Michael Oliver did not find out in the live and needed the VAR to show the direct red to Roberts. The Premier set enforced his numerical and category superiority by imposing himself 3-1 to advance the FA Cup rooms, where they trust to have the battered Mateta.