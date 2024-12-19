Gianluigi Donnarumma This Wednesday he suffered one of the toughest situations that a goalkeeper can experience between the sticks, a chilling step with his studs on his face that forced him to abandon the match between Monaco and PSG with his face absolutely destroyed.

It happened in the 20th minute of the match, in a one-on-one match at the limit against Wilfred Singo, when the Ivorian full-back He stretched his leg with the misfortune of hitting the Italian’s face. sticking the studs very close to his right eye.

The PSG goalkeeper fell to the ground and the assistants rushed out to assist him. The game was stopped for several minutes until, with the help of ten staples placed in the cheekbone, they managed to stop the bleeding.

After being replaced, the match continued its course with Wilfred Singosince despite having a yellow card before the spectacular action, he did not receive the second despite the VAR review.