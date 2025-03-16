Valencia added a new point against Girona in Montilivi this Saturday in its struggle for salvation. In the match corresponding to LaLiga 28, The sets of the game left a chilling image with José Luis GayáCaptain Che, as the protagonist.

Half an hour had almost spent when the Spanish footballer He complained of a strong pain in the heart of the left hand. He could barely move it and left a terrifying image.

His finger was totally dislocated, rigid and motionless and asked for medical attention to continue in the meeting. They replied live and finally everything remained in a scare.

The side of Valencia could continue on the pitch, With the bandaged finger, and help yours to get a new point in the most difficult season for the Che team in recent years.