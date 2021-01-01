On December 30, the journalist Iker Jimenez together with their usual team they broadcast the latest program Covid report of the year 2020, the year of pandemic that has changed the world. This latest broadcast focused on the constant and confusing change of figures throughout the year.

In order to graphically illustrate the actual death toll from COVID, which is estimated to be 80,000 (for the 50,837 that as of December 31, the Ministry of Health figures), simulated the placement of all these coffins in the Fifth Avenue in New York. In total, 8.2 kilometers of coffins to show the hard data of the pandemic in Spain.

Covid Report Chart

Mediaset



“Has been more than 85,000 deaths since the pandemic began“, assures Nicolás Rodríguez, CEO of Dathos Proyectos, an association that works together with the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) and the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Before presenting the guests of the night, the presenter Iker Jiménez assured that this was the “real dimension of what has happened in our country. An impressive feeling, we have never seen this. It’s like a burst, the camera has to go at full speed. “

The dance of the figures

Even the CEO of Dahtos Proyectos ventures to say that we would already be “above 90,000 deaths”. The reason for this lag, he says, is that “deaths from COVID or suspicion are being cataloged, since May we have seen that More than twice as many official cases went away“.

Finally, Jiménez questioned him about whether it would be possible for the coronavirus to exceed deaths from the Spanish flu of 1918. “We are on our way to it. With an aggravating factor, in addition, which is that the 18 had repetitions the two years after“.