Filippo Turetta’s attack was of unprecedented ferocity: adhesive tape used to cover Giulia’s mouth was found

The investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo drew up the precautionary custody order for Filippo Turetta, underlining the inhumanity with which he attacked and killed Giulia. Adhesive tape was found near the site of the first attack, with which the 22-year-old probably covered his victim’s mouth to prevent him from asking for help.

The pain over the death of Giulia Cecchettin only increases as some details of the events are made known mode with which the same occurred.

Details that were partly drawn up by the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitoloin the precautionary custody order of Filippo Turretta.

At the moment, the charges against him are aggravated voluntary homicide and kidnapping. But these may change as the investigations progress and with the results of the tests, including autopsies, which will be carried out in the next few days.

In the meantime the investigating judge spoke of a crime Of “unprecedented severity and manifest inhumanity“.

In the order the judge has reconstructed the dynamics of what happened on the evening of November 11th. With a first argument between Giulia and Filippo broke out in Vigonovo, alone 200 meters from the 22-year-old’s house.

Philip has it push and made to fall to the ground, where Giulia violently hit her head. Then she would continue hitting her with kicks and punches.

Filippo Turetta used duct tape

Giulia’s death would have come in a second phase of the attack, when Filippo Turetta put her in the car and drove to the industrial area of Ditchwhere he stopped in a parkingthe one in which traces of blood and hair were found.

Hemorrhagic shock, due to numerous stab wounds inflicted by Filippo, who also put some insulating tape in Giulia’s mouth”probably to prevent her from asking for help“.

For investigating judge Turetta he must be in prisonWhy “with this attack on several occasions and of unprecedented ferocity against his young girlfriend, who is about to graduate, he demonstrated a total inability to control himself“.

Turetta has proven to be “unpredictable, because after having led a life characterized by apparent normality, he suddenly carried out this crazy and reckless act“.

The danger that he might repeat his deeds with other women it’s serious and real.