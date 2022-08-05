“NoIt can’t be done, ”the diplomatic source says confidently. A naval blockade that raises a wall in the Mediterranean and leaves Italians on one side and migrants on the other “violates at least three international treaties and conventions”. It’s simple, explains the senior official, asking for a guarantee of anonymity. The Union and its countries cannot indiscriminately refuse access to those who arrive and ask for protection, otherwise the sacrosanct right of asylum is lost. The principle is linear, assures an expert from Brussels: «We must welcome those who have the right to be accepted, those who flee from wars or persecutions; those who do not have this title must be repatriated ”. Any other behavior is outlawed.

The EU Commission does not comment on Giorgia Meloni’s words, as is customary in these cases. “We do not express opinions on the individual positions of the parties,” says a spokesman for Palazzo Berlaymont. In reality they are all debates already consummated and rejected to the sender. Moreover, the Brothers have long been tapping on the naval blockade, which they define as “the only concrete measure useful for stopping the influx of irregular migrants from North Africa”. Without finding shore.

It is an old workhorse of the right. One for all, the parliamentary resolution of 2015 with which Forza Italia called for the blockade, with the full approval of the bigwigs of the Berlusconian side – from Toti to Gelmini the chorus of in favor was wide -, naturally welcomed with enthusiasm by Matteo Salvini. To clarify, in a document of spring 2021, Fdi specified that he had in mind a European military mission carried out in agreement with the Libyan authorities, aimed at preventing immigrant boats from leaving in the direction of Italy. In their opinion, it is not a question of rejections, “because these take place in the open sea”. “This is not the case”, explains the European source: blocking at sea is always a forced “pushback”. And, as such, unacceptableAnd.

The rules

The The underlying principle is that if you are a European national authority and you receive an asylum request you are bound to take it into consideration. This is established by the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention, but also by the Community directive on asylum procedures and the legislation on border management provided for in the Schengen framework. Without forgetting the Law of the Sea, which requires saving anyone who ends up in water or in damage, a frequent case in the Mediterranean, even if not always accidental. But that’s the way it goes. Therefore, if a boat leaves the North African coast and encounters a non-Libyan ship, there is no escape from accepting the request to examine the hypothesis of asylum. Which implies bringing the men, women and children to the mainland (friend) and checking their history, to offer hospitality to those who are entitled to it and to send others home, where it is possible and safe. The risk of inhumane treatment in Libya is always present. Basically, the discussion could end here.

“Prevent the boats from leaving,” write the Brothers. Only Africans can do it, to whom the law grants them to arrest would-be migrants and lock them up in their disputable internment camps. To stop the rafts on the “shore” and prevent them from sailing, the Italians or Europeans should line up in force on the beach, with the authorization of Libyans or Tunisians. It would be “a land blockade”, just in case. “They would not let us do it and, if anything, it would have a political, humanitarian and opportunity cost that would still make the move impossible”, underlines the diplomatic source.

The laws of the sea

And the ships? Here we go again, it’s a vicious circle. Any European vessel has an obligation to assess the asylum or protection of other humans. Moreover, placing aircraft carriers and cruisers in front of the southern coasts of what was once the Mare Nostrum would have exactly the effect of attraction that the right contested to the NGOs. This is why, in the end, the European Union suspended its operations. “European military mission”, hopes Fdi, believing that the adjective “European” implies a conjunction with the Community budget. “You have to be really naive to hope to find a collective agreement in Brussels within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy,” confesses the source. As you turn it, it doesn’t work.

The question is open. In 1909 an attempt was made to regulate the blockade, but the London Declaration on the Law of Maritime Warfare never entered into force, despite world conflicts. The Brothers themselves recognize that the measure refers to rules of a customary nature and cling to a Royal decree of 1938.

Forza Italia, also in 2015, brought up a UN resolution of 1974 according to which the naval blockade can be justified in cases of self-defense or aggression, that is, of war. It was a way to save his soul after the European Court of Human Rights had condemned Italy three years earlier for the pushbacks at sea that the Cavaliere government had defined with Gaddafi. Useful only for propaganda.

All this agitation is not unwarranted. The EU does not express an effective common border management policy, much less has so far been up to the ambitions in guaranteeing who has the right to be protected. The proposals launched by the EU Commission have been watered down by governments, especially in the capitals most admired by Salvini and Meloni.

It would make sense to change register. Filing slogans and prejudices to force the Twenty-seven to give themselves shared and common rules. To find a way not to leave the wretches out and to hunt the crooks. A political talent would be needed which up to now has not been widespread in much of the constitutional arc. Populists and sovereigns have found it easier to promise an impossible naval blockade than to engage in wise policy. They did it as if the problem was always with the neighbor. Instead it affects everyone damnably. And more and more.