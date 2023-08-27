EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The residents of El Portezuelo de Culiprán, in the metropolitan region of Santiago, have been watching their municipality become a sacrifice zone for more than two decades. “In 1997 they put a garbage dump on us, then, in 2016, some high tension towers… we also have to put up with the stench of the chicken industry and a nearby poultry farm. And now put up with a pozzolana quarry that would make our people sick? We were not going to allow it”, recalls María Fernanda Núñez.

The 43-year-old woman, a systems engineer and mother of a 9-year-old boy, is an analyst in a private consortium and has voluntarily served for seven years as president of the Neighborhood Council and as spokesperson for the South Rural Coordinator. The organization worked to stop the Pozzolana Quarry project, which was intended to open-pit mine tons of this mineral for the cement industry.

Nuñez and his neighbors from Culiprán and other sectors such as Popeta, Mandinga, San Juan, Los Guindos and Tantehue, small rural villages with a total population of some 7,000, were opposed to the quarry, which they believed would contaminate the air with white dust and groundwater. underground water. They also believed that accepting mining would imply perpetuating their lands as “an eternal sacrifice zone, with no turning back,” says Núñez.

After a two-year struggle for which they held raffles to finance themselves and magazines and podcasts to spread their messages, on June 2, 2023 they managed to get Melón SA, the company behind the project, to withdraw from the environmental impact assessment process of the Quarry. Pozzolana who wanted to settle in the rural sector of Popeta, an agricultural area where potatoes, corn and vegetables are grown. The Culiprán-Popeta basin is an aquifer reserve of the Metropolitan Region and was the cradle of the Agrarian Reform whose motto was “The land for those who work it”.

In order to stop the exploitation of the pozzolana quarry, the residents grouped together in the South Rural Coordinator: from a horse riding club, another sports club, a parents’ association, neighborhood associations, mothers’ clubs, fairgrounds, an ecological organization and other natural persons.

Volunteer neighbors after a cleaning day on the Culiprán slope. EMILIA CHAVEZ NUÑEZ

“The neighbors were informed, read and participated. We did not want the same thing to happen to us as with the landfill and the high tension towers. Not this time. Before we were ignorant, not now. For this reason, we began to raise awareness and investigate why we do not handle the mining issue. We had to approach experts: we advanced with a topographer, an engineer and with people who worked in the mines so that they could explain to us what would happen in our community if that quarry was installed,” said Andrea Irrazabal, a member of the coordinator.

The sector where they wanted to install the quarry is the habitat of endemic species. The Culiprán hills belong to the Cantillana mountain range, an area of ​​sclerophyll forest found only in five parts of the world: “The pozzolana quarry would be installed near the Popeta estuary where there are shallow freshwater sources, therefore that the development of the project had high possibilities of contaminating these water tables, as indicated in the environmental studies presented”, explains Ángela Peñaloza, a member of the South Rural Coordinator and president of the La Huella de Culiprán Ecological Organization.

Pozzolan is a fragmented volcanic rock with a basaltic composition that is used as insulation in construction and in the manufacture of cement and derivatives. “The white powder would be in suspension and all our people would breathe it. How were we going to allow it? They told us that they would put eucalyptus trees around the quarry to stop it, but we all know that this tree requires several liters of water to survive, water that our farmers need for their crops. My father is a farmer, he is dedicated to growing beans, how was he going to irrigate if the water would be used for eucalyptus trees? ”, Questioned the leader Núñez.

For the neighbors, the contamination or the diversion of water if they planted the eucalyptus trees would have put even more stress in the Melipilla Province, where the Culiprán Valley is located, which already suffers from scarcity. “Decree 3 declared it as a ‘water scarcity zone’ to the communes of Curacaví, María Pinto and Melipilla, Metropolitan Region. The current and future availability of drinking water and its quality is at risk due to this project, since it could use large amounts of water and contaminate the groundwater that supplies rural communities (APR), private wells and agricultural irrigation that allows the subsistence of peasant family agriculture, so characteristic of this area”, communicated the Latin American Observatory of Environmental Conflicts.

raffles and podcast

The Coordinadora Rural Sur did not have funds to face a possible trial against the mining company Melón SA, the legal owner of the land where the pozzolana deposit is located, for which they organized a raffle with which they paid for a lawyer specializing in environmental law who advised them initially. Neighbors from all sectors donated prizes for the raffle: wardrobes, appliances, boxes of cakes or hair treatments. And so, with the sale of numbers, they hired Álvaro Toro Vega, known for defending communities in various Chilean environmental conflicts.

Juanita Andrea Irrazabal and neighbors collect signatures against the Pozzolana quarry. Sebastian Santander

“We sold the raffle numbers at the Las Palmeras Women’s Fair, in the squares, at soccer games. So at the same time that we collected money to pay the lawyer, we took it upon ourselves to inform the neighbors what was happening and what our community could become if we did not stop the installation of the Pozzolana Quarry,” says the spokeswoman María Fernanda Nunez.

In addition, the coordinator wrote a magazine with environmental content that was distributed among the neighbors. In addition, they recorded a podcast with ecological and cultural information related to their struggle. This content was broadcast in a donated radio space, on Spotify and in live sessions on Instagram. There, three representatives of the coordinator —Sebastián Santander, María Fernanda Nuñez and Andrea Irrazabal— narrated the adventures they went through to get audiences with different ministerial secretariats, ministers and even the president himself, Gabriel Boric.

“One day they told me that President Gabriel Boric was at my uncle’s restaurant, El Álamo, having lunch. I went with the treasurer of the neighborhood association, his son and his grandson to tell her about the environmental conflict we were in. We ran! The security guards cut us off, but then allowed us to greet him. We talked with him there. I told him that if they didn’t stop the quarry, we were all going to breathe white dust. It was a difficult milestone to forget, ”says María Fernanda Núñez while she shows a cell phone video. Although the image only focuses on the president’s legs because the person who recorded it became very nervous when he was in front of him. After the conversation, they gave Boric a cocoa tea with mint. And also the self-managed magazine that explained his demands.

being of the field

“We approached the authorities because we wanted to show them what the Culiprán-Popeta Valley was: a green place, not the desert they were inventing. And we achieved the goal: they saw us. We are the cradle of the Agrarian Reform, we are proud to say where we come from, that our ancestors are peasants who worked the land and who fought for this land to be free and for those who work it. That is what we went to tell Santiago. I am proud to say that I am from the countryside”, says Maria Fernanda Nuñez in one of the coordinator’s programs posted on Spotify.

“Once we got lost in Santiago looking for the office of the Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas, with whom we had a meeting. We arrived late, running, but we arrived”, Sebastián Santander recounted in the recorded radio program to which the neighbors are invited to talk about local peasant culture and environmental work. A recording of that show can be heard on Spotify.

Sebastián Santander in an informative activity at the Las Palmeras Women’s Fair. MARIA FERNANDA NUNEZ

In July 2022, the process of Citizen participationthrough which the residents were able to enter their observations to the “Puzolana Quarry” project. “It directly affects us as inhabitants of El Molino de Culiprán due to the contamination of our home, water, air, flora, and fauna. We are the last aquifer reserve in the Metropolitan Region, and we are also in a water and agricultural emergency”, reads one of the letters sent by the South Rural Coordinator to demand the end of the initiative. “It will also directly influence our way of life, the way we get around and the rural nature of our community itself. We also demand our constitutional right to live in an environment free of contamination”.

In another of the texts, Andrea Irrazabal asked to stop the project due to the damage it could cause “to people’s health due to the high emission of dust and silicon in the air, the alteration of our life system, our culture and our ecosystem ”. And so the commission was filled with letters against the quarry. There were so many citizen observations that accused technical shortcomings in the studies presented that the community finally managed to have it removed from the Environmental Assessment Service on June 2, 2023.

The representative of Minera Melón was concise at the end of the project: “Through this I request to withdraw from the Environmental Impact Assessment system the Environmental Impact Declaration of the project “Puzolana Melipilla Quarry”. Without another particular, I greet you attentively ”, wrote to the Environmental Assessment Service.

When one of the leaders of the Coordinadora Rural Sur, Andrea Irrazabal, saw this letter posted on the website of the Environmental Assessment Service, she couldn’t believe it. Just that week she was on duty to review the progress of the case. “My heart was jumping a thousand. I got nervous. I started calling my colleagues on WhatsApp. They didn’t answer me! I read, I read again, but I wanted to be sure of what I was reading, that Cementos Melón was really giving up on the project. We doubted it, we asked our lawyer and it was true. We talked it over! All the effort was worth it”, sighed Andrea Irrazabal.

That same day -together- they did a live podcast on Instagram that they later uploaded to Spotify. It was the 31st episode of “United for the Valley”. The entire community covered them with comments. The fight had come to an end. “Among all of us we saved ourselves from a polluting quarry in the Culiprán Valley and the Altos de Popeta. For a long time we will be able to breathe easy”, was the finishing touch launched by the team of the “Coordinadora Rural Sur”. It was International Environment Day, so they were able to celebrate with enthusiasm. Until very late.