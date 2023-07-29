EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

the chilean Natalia Bahamonde, PhD in Sciences from Paris-Sud University, no longer measures the curves of light in space. She now dedicates herself to studying the daily problems of her country. Her history as a scientist was forged in the formulation of statistical models for the search for planets. The work was carried out by her together with a team of scientists and astronomers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV) and the University of Valparaíso using information generated by the Kepler space mission.

“In Pennsylvania, I had to defend this time series methodology against NASA astronomers, who had never used or thought about using this tool in their analyzes to discover planets. At first they were very reluctant to use it, but these models, which in some cases are quite simple, worked perfectly and revolutionized the study of new planets”, he explains, looking at the ships that dock in the Port of Valparaíso.

The project in which Bahamonde participated used an acronym as an acronym for its name in English: Kepler AutoRegressive Planet Search Project, KARPS. “The idea was to analyze light curves from stars. For this, information from the Kepler database was used, a NASA space mission that contributed data from 11,000 light curves”, explains the doctor. And so she defined the existence of a list of “400 candidate planets”, that is, stars that still require another certification to be called planets.

But after this milestone, Natalia Bahamonde’s lights went out. Shortly before the Chilean social outbreak of 2019, the social protests that paved the way for the new draft Constitution, the scientist was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that left her with permanent medical treatment that took her two years to get used to.

“From discovering planets to not understanding anything”

“It was a shock in my life. It was hard for me to be the same again. I didn’t feel the same confidence. This happened a little before the social outbreak: I was hospitalized, I had fibrosis, my liver was bad. I spent two years trying to recover and adapt to the medicines. I didn’t know where I was standing. She was carrying a piece of paper that said: ‘My name is Natalia Bahamonde. If I’m lost call this number please.’ I went from discovering planets to not understanding anything. It was crazy. While I was in recovery, the social outbreak came and then I said: ‘I have to focus on the real problems of society. Contribute however you can’, and I got up. That’s how I began to focus on other types of phenomena”, says the scientist.

Today, instead of discovering planets, he addresses social problems mathematically: “With the experience I had working with astronomers, I realized that I was capable of understanding anything. There are many human problems that have no answer because there is no data crossing. The supermarket knows everything about you, the bank knows everything about you, but if we talk about social phenomena, there is very little information, ”she warns.

One of the first investigations in which he worked with a social focus was a project on family and relational poverty in Chile for which he used different sources of information such as surveys and public statistics.

“The preliminary results, unlike the results with the planets, were quite intuitive,” he explains. In that sense, he says that the data showed that education was the most important factor in overcoming poverty. “The deficiencies that determine multidimensional poverty in our country continue to be the same in sequences of years. The situation has not evolved. On the other hand, the needs of people are different depending on the context in which they live. This shows that general public policies should not be established, but rather look at these data to ideally direct resources based on the particular needs of the population”, he concludes.

math for everyone

Another of the projects with a social focus that Bahamonde carried out was to bring mathematics closer to children from vulnerable schools. She wondered what a child who loves math but doesn’t have a context that allows him to advance in that knowledge has to do, how to help him learn math easily, despite everything. What he did, in a concrete way, was to apply for an Explora fund to teach mathematics in a more intuitive way.

“You have to take advantage of the little ones their great curiosity. It is enough for the girls and boys to look around them. Nature, for example, is full of geometric patterns that correspond to mathematical sequences such as Fibonacci. Something that can also bring children closer to mathematics is collecting data about the weather, family or friends, their hobbies… They can build simple graphs through that data that allow them to draw conclusions. This is the basis of the scientific method and they can experience it from a very young age”, she suggests.

Bahamonde’s dream is that Chile’s social data information can be centralized. “Large computers have been prepared here to store the data that the telescopes will collect, but the information of the inhabitants of our country is not yet centralized,” he says. “If these data were available to everyone and measured on a regular basis, studies and knowledge on issues of social interest could grow and an enormous impact could be generated on public policies. The resources would be mathematically invested”.

For this scientist, education is the fundamental piece to overcome several of the problems of contemporary society. But she knows that making it quality, equitable and inclusive for all is still a challenge.

“To be a citizen of the 21st century, it is no longer enough to know how to read and write, but the integral development of people is necessary. Children are fully capable of learning and need to be better prepared as citizens for a future that poses thousands of challenges such as climate change with its countless consequences: droughts or extreme weather events or future pandemics, among others. Education must be on the political, social, economic and all spheres agenda to prepare this generation for a world that is no longer the same in which their parents grew up, ”he says. Before leaving, he grabs his red bag to go to class. And thus bring the numbers closer to real life.