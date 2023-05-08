A man with a Chilean flag arrives at the command of the Republican Party, awaiting the results of the elections for Constitutional Councillors, Santiago (Chile). Elvis González (EFE)

On June 18, 1815, French troops clashed in the town of Waterloo, Belgium, with British, Dutch and German troops. On the French side, it was Napoleon Bonaparte himself who led the hostilities, before the Duke of Wellington who led the rival forces. The outcome was to such a lethal point that Wellington, triumphant, was able to say that “apart from a lost battle, there is nothing more depressing than a won battle.” After knowing the results of the election of constitutional councilors in which the classic right (grouped around Renovación Nacional, the Unión Demócrata Independiente and Evópoli) competed with a serious challenger from the new radical right (the Republican Party), it is this new force the one that prevailed in an overwhelming way (35.42% versus 21.07%), in elections in which 12.5 million voters voted, also casting 2 million invalid votes. As for the left, divided into two lists (a classic syndrome on that side of the force), both coalitions barely touched 38% of the votes to approve the draft new Constitution of September 2022 (the one that was rejected in a plebiscite by 62% of voters). Stated clearly, the two right-wing groups account for just over 55% of the votes, an exceptional result and, above all, disturbing if one considers that it is the new radical right that is now hegemonizing conduct on that side of the political world. .

More information

Such are the electoral coordinates of the Chilean Waterloo.

It is useless to say that these changes in the correlation of forces modify the rationality of the constitutional fabric, which could well enter into crisis due to the impossibility of reaching an agreement between polarized forces on elementary issues. Well, in this scenario loaded to the right, the Republicans reached such a level of power that it allows them to exercise double blackmail: on the one hand, imposing their conditions in the spirit and the letter of a new Constitution (drafting a text tailored to their ) forcing the other right to submit to his will, and on the other hand exercising a veto power in the face of an eventual convergence between all the left and the traditional right that has just been defeated by his direct challenger (an unlikely scenario). In summary, the new radical right is the protagonist of the story that is coming, a rarity in terms of radical right (in this sense, Chile is similar to Hungary, although in incomparable elections).

Let us remember that the blocking minority that was negotiated to give effect to the Constitutional Council is 2/5, which means that a force or set of forces that reaches three fifths of the drafting body can impose its conditions without requiring more wills. Well then, it is evident that the power of veto is held by the Republicans alone, and they are very close to reaching the capacity to impose their terms in constitutional deliberation through blackmail (in the sense of Sartori) to the traditional right under penalty of of annihilation of the latter in view of the local elections next year.

The contrast is stark with the composition of the 25-member committee of experts, whose role is to propose to the newly elected Constitutional Council a Magna Carta text to work on: in this committee, there is only one expert who comes from the Republican Party, a imbalance with the electoral reality so impressive that, really, it leads one to wonder how to correct the mismatch of the numbers in the text.

Coldly speaking, the result of this election is not surprising, since it is the fruit of a perfect storm. In this election, a public security crisis, an economic crisis with inflationary effects, a migratory crisis in the north of Chile and a scene of violence in the south of the country with radicalized actors of the original Mapuche people converged. The irruption of a radical right, still on the threshold of extremism, which was able to capitalize on discontent in the face of a wavering government to face these four simultaneous crises, cannot be surprising. How can we not see that this hesitation is fed from now on by a confusion caused by a lousy electoral result?

Beyond the numbers, there are several qualitative changes that cannot be lost sight of. In the first place, the self-protection that the established parties exercised by introducing incompatibilities with future popularly elected posts (those who were elected as councilors could not be candidates for mayors, senators or deputies) obviously played against it, given that the list of candidates willing to accept this limitation resulted in electoral mediocrity. Second, this election resulted in the extinction of the old guard of politics across the spectrum (especially on the center-left), as all candidates 80 and older were defeated at the polls. Thirdly, and as a consequence of the above, the future of Chilean politics is at stake from now on in the generational change, an essential condition to aspire to survival.

After these elections, it is clear to think that the process of constitutional change is under threat: the Republican vote is so important that, in the eyes of all the left, it will be necessary to assess whether Chile is not on the threshold of deliberately aborting this second constitutional factory process (simply, “there is no agreement”), which would mean that we will stay with the 1980 Constitution for a long time.