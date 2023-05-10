A year ago, Chile had just inaugurated a Frente Ampla government (imitator of the Spanish Podemos, an extreme left party) and the Communist Party. Its popularity was on the rise, as well as the approval of the Convention that was supposed to write a new Constitution to replace the current one, which originated at the time of General Pinochet, although it has undergone numerous reforms. Both proclaimed to anyone who would listen that they had come to refound Chile; that everything that had been done before them was wrong; that the borders had to be open to all and that their position was morally superior to that represented by the old politics.

The predominance of the left in the Constitutional Convention was so wide that proposals from the right were completely ignored. Over time some alarms began to sound, but they were also ignored. In the end, the country was presented with a text that mixed the Judith Butler’s feminism with Evo Morales’ indigenismadorned with a vast catalog of rights.

Try again

The result of the plebiscite that would approve it last September was a bucket of cold water for that left, because 62% of Chileans rejected it: from north to south, in the rich, medium and poor sectors, but it was especially notorious in the region with the largest indigenous presence (73.8%): the indigenous people did not want an indigenous constitution.

However, the radical left is difficult to convince. What had happened? According to them, it was all the fault of the big press, an ally of capitalism, which deceived voters: fake news, they said. Struck by reality, President Gabriel Boric called prominent socialists into the government, who came to bring some contention and, above all, political experience.

They had to start over. Most political forces reached an agreement to make another attempt. This time, however, a commission of specialists would have to produce a text that avoided starting from scratch. In addition, they agreed on some minimum content that should guide their work. On the 7th of May, the constitutional advisers would be elected, which, given the chaotic previous experience, should only be fifty. The Republican Party (the Chilean equivalent of Vox, a right-wing Spanish party), which is in favor of maintaining the current Constitution, was not present at this agreement. Among its main battle flags is immigration control and citizen security. Its leader is José Antonio Kast, the candidate who lost to Boric in the second round of the 2021 presidential election.

stuck boric

Despite the reinforcement of the socialists, the inexperience of the rulers is notorious and a permanent reason for the exercise of the malicious humor of the Chileans. President Boric himself makes constant gestures to show himself to be different from traditional politicians and close to the people, but often the results are not what was expected. So, for example, on the occasion of these elections, he traveled to Punta Arenas, in the extreme south of the country. With the soul of a child, he climbed a tube-shaped slide in the children’s play area of ​​a square, but when sliding he got stuck.

This anecdote shows your political situation, because on this plane he is also in difficulties. On the one hand, the most radical wing of his coalition pressures him to take measures that reinforce state intervention in the economy and promote “progressive” proposals in relation to women, the family, immigration and security. The influence exercised by the thought of Foucault and other authors on him is enormous, and it makes it impossible for them to legitimize the exercise of public force. On the other hand, there is an attempt at moderation, care for economic stability and the strengthening of public order. The result is a set of decisions that one day please the most radical and another the moderate, which gives the feeling of being faced with a government that does not know where it is going. Can this tension be resolved? Impossible: Boric is stuck, just like he was on the slide. Without these two souls, his government cannot live; but they are so disparate that they do not let him rule.

To make matters worse, the migration crisis only got worse; crime has grown alarmingly; the economy is going through difficult times; unemployment increases; drug trafficking has taken over entire neighborhoods in the main cities and, in the Araucanía area, terrorist groups carry out constant acts of violence in the name of an indigenous cause that does not coincide with the concerns of true indigenous people. No wonder it is the main electoral stronghold of the right.

The right, with veto power

In this context, last Sunday the election of fifty constitutional advisers took place. The ballot boxes were already announcing a victory for the right, but this time reality exceeded all expectations, as it obtained 56.5% of the votes, an unprecedented number in national history. The biggest surprise, however, was given by the new correlation of forces within it, as the conservative Republican Party largely surpassed the traditional right, in fact, it doubled the number of elected representatives. Its representation allows it to veto any regulation and, if it adheres to the traditional right, it can approve whatever it wants without consulting the opinion of the left.

Furthermore, this election meant the disappearance of the political center in the new scenario, as neither the Christian Democracy, nor the parties with a clear social-democratic nature, nor the independents managed to get any representatives. The left did not reach even a third of the votes and the Communist Party (PC) received the most votes, which puts Boric in a particularly difficult situation. Fortunately for him, the Socialists won fewer votes but more seats than the CP.

The situation is paradoxical in several respects. Firstly, precisely the party that opposed the possibility of drafting a new Constitution will have the mission of leading the process that will replace the current constitutional text. If the new fundamental charter is approved, Boric will have to sign and go down in history for a Constitution whose terms can be dictated by the right. With good reason, in the speech he made after last Sunday’s defeat, Gabriel Boric asked the republicans “not to make the same mistake as us”. The first signs that the leaders of this party have been giving are moderate and it is quite possible that the two right wings try to reach broad agreements with the forces of the moderate left and get a Constitution that represents the different political sensibilities. If so, it could be approved without major difficulties in the plebiscite that will take place on December 17, when Chile will be able to close the constitutional problem.

Implications for Latin America

These results raise some important questions. The first points to the influence of the Chilean case on the rest of Latin America, which has a clear tendency to the left. Like Boric’s, the government of Gustavo Petro has shown great inexperience and persists in an even more arrogant attitude. In Argentina, Kirchnerism is experiencing serious difficulties, so it would not be surprising if, at least in these three countries, the political scenario changed radically in a few years. The fate of this region seems to be that governments must hand over power to oppositions when their term ends. All of this shows signs of discontent among the population with the political class.

Finally, it is worth asking whether Chile has suddenly become conservative. It doesn’t seem to be exactly like that. Research shows a country where secularism has advanced a lot, people are increasingly individualistic and in social issues they think very differently than they did ten years ago. It is true that the republican program has a clear conservative bias, which it does not hide. But it is quite possible that the reasons that led Chileans to give him such broad support have more to do with fear of disorder than adherence to certain principles. These are the same reasons that police approval is at an all-time high today, when just two years ago its prestige was at a minimum.

Added to this is the fact that, in the Hispanic-American context, Chile has always stood out for its appreciation for legality, the same that today is threatened by illegal immigration, crime, drug trafficking and terrorism in some areas of the country. Perhaps Hobbes is behind this choice, with the role he attributes to fear as an essential component of politics. Or maybe it’s simply Andrés Bello –the mastermind of Chilean institutional stability in the 19th century–, and his idea that there can only be freedom where a government is strong enough to guarantee the rule of law that makes it possible.