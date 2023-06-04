The Chilean singer-songwriter and activist Francisca Valenzuelathrew the emotional and visceral music video for his latest single, “Where do you cry when you cry?”, directed by Alba Gaviraghi. The audiovisual captures the raw and vulnerable moments that follow a painful breakup. the song is a preview of their sixth studio albumdated for the second half of 2023.

“Where do you cry when you cry?” is a confessional and cathartic piece that promises to leave a lasting impression on whoever listens to it. Written and produced by Francisca Valenzuela herself, together with the Chilean musician and producer, Francisco Victoria. The music video, recorded in Santiago de Chile, explores the contrast between the public facade and the private sphere, where true emotions are unleashed.

It takes place in the everyday environment of a parking lot and in the intimate space of a car, showing the journey of emotional breakdown and catharsis. Renowned for her skill on the piano, the performer weaves beautiful cinematic shots with authentic expressions of raw emotion, creating a poetic and slightly surreal atmosphere. With thought-provoking imagery, the video raises questions about adult vulnerability and offers a moving reflection on the importance of embracing and processing grief.

“I wanted to make a video that really captured the moment of breaking down and shedding tears,” said Francisca Valenzuela. “It delves into that intimate and private space where we confront our deepest sadness and allow ourselves to be utterly torn apart. The video seeks to answer the question of where adults find comfort in their vulnerability, and when we can authentically reveal our true emotions.”

Likewise, the singer-songwriter stressed that it is a visual representation of that intense and cathartic experience of sobbing and being devastated. “Through a combination of cinematic aesthetics, piano performances, and genuine expression, this video offers a surreal, poetic journey into the depths of human emotion.”

Francisca Valenzuela has established himself as one of the most prominent names in Latin America, with his recent album “Life so beautiful”receiving critical acclaim and earning a spot on the list of Rolling Stone’s “Best Albums of 2022”. He has collaborated with renowned artists such as U2, Miguel Bosé, Pablo Alborán, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade and Pedro Aznar.

