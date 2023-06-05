To the almost 200 people, including military and indigenous people, who have been searching the thick jungles of the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare for more than a month, Chilean satellites will join the parade of children Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4 years old, and baby Cristin Neriman Ronoque Mukutuy, 1 year old; who they would be the only survivors after the accident of the Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the area in early May.

Since May 26, the Chilean Air Force has been supporting the search for the brothers, who were traveling with their mother, an indigenous leader, and the pilot of the aircraft. A cooperation that started after the request of the Chilean ambassador in Colombia, María Inés Ruz, who asked the government of Gabriel Boric to use its satellite system to capture images in the zone of disappearance.

“We are collaborating with the Government of Colombia in ‘Operation Hope’, putting our satellite system at the service of this search to capture images that allow the task forces that are in the territory to find these brothers. We hope that this collaboration bears fruit and that they can be found alive,” said Chilean Defense Minister Maya Fernández.

Satellite images from Fasat Charlie. Photo: Chilean Ministry of Defense

We hope that this collaboration bears fruit and that they can be found alive.

According to the Chilean Armed Forces, once the request for support was received, satellite capacity planning was carried out in order to cooperate with it. This, through the FASat-Charlie satellite, an observation system captured since 2011, and a network of 200 sensors that are programmed to capture high-resolution images in the shortest possible time to speed up decision-making.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Colonel Jaime Fernández, director of the Chilean Air Force’s Aerophotogrammetric Service, explained what his country’s cooperation consists of in the search for minors from the Huitoto community in the middle of the inhospitable virgin jungle Colombian.

“We started in an area of ​​400 square meters and, Through the information that we have been receiving directly from the search teams of the Colombian Air Force, we have been delimiting the area. With that we can see the trends, where they are headed based on the indications that are being given to us,” Fernández assured.

Search blindly for the missing in the jungle



With each passing day, the rates of finding minors alive are diluting in the middle of a territory in which it rains 16 hours a day, and in which the weather conditions and the thick jungle make it difficult to obtain images that allow tracing the route that the 4 children could be traveling from the past 1st. of May.

“Considering the conditions of the terrain, which is quite wild, with quite intense vegetation, with very cloudy conditions, the main contribution of these satellite images, both optical and radar, is above all to guide the search towards which sectors these could be moving. children in the area,” Colonel Fernández told EL TIEMPO.

The information collected is sent in real time to Colombia through the air attaché in Chile, who shares the images with the Colombian Air Force and, although the authorities appreciate the help provided by the government of Gabriel Boric through satellites, in In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, General Pedro Sánchez, commander of the special forces in charge of searching for the brothers, insisted that more reinforcements are currently required on the ground.

“Any help is essential, we have been supported not only by the Chilean Armed Forces but also by the United States government, but From the air it is practically impossible at this time, with the technology available, to detect them. The foliage is supremely dense. The trees are 40, 50 meters high.It is very difficult for that capacity that they have offered us to enter and for which we are deeply grateful, ”says Sánchez.

▶️The @FACh_Chile is collaborating with satellite images from Fasat Charlie📡 in the search for missing brothers in the Colombian jungle🇨🇴 👉through the @SAFChileour country joined “Operation Hope” delivering high-resolution images of the search area. pic.twitter.com/Fku2GyatI9 — Ministry of National Defense (@mindefchile) May 31, 2023

International aid in “Operation Hope”



However, after a month of searching, the operations are concentrated in approximately 20 square kilometers, where 160 soldiers and 70 indigenous people are leading the work behind the findings of recent days, which include bitten fruits, footprints and an improvised shelter that revives the hope of finding the children alive.

“The indications we have is that our four minors are alive. We reviewed different documentaries that we have had in similar cases, such as the pilot who got lost in the jungles of Brazil about two years ago, who appeared after 36 days. Obviously (the children) are getting weaker, they have less strength, they are most certainly malnourished, but they are alive,” says the Joint Commander of Special Operations of the Military Forces.

To the assistance provided by the United States and Chile is added the help of the United Nations, through a helicopter deployed in the area during this week that will support the work carried out by field specialists.

“Our men have walked around 1,600 kilometers, that is like walking from Lisbon to London, or from Buenos Aires to La Paz and back to Buenos Aires, it is a very long distance that they have traveled, but focused on said area. , in which at 20 meters he sees absolutely nothing,” Sánchez told EL TIEMPO.

For now, the national authorities maintain the hope of finding Lesly, Soleiny, Tien and Cristin in time to rescue them and turn the so-called “Operation Hope” into a reality after the cinematographic search that keeps the entire country on edge.

ANDREA AGUILAR CORDOBA

FOR THE TIME

SANTIAGO