Election workers count the votes in Santiago, Chile, on May 16. PABLO SANHUEZA / Reuters

The electoral debacle that the Chilean right suffered this weekend, in power with Sebastián Piñera for the second time since the return to democracy, will have immediate effects. In the constitutional convention, which as of June will have to write the new Constitution, it only obtained 37 of the 155 seats, which leaves it below the third of representation necessary to be able to block the rules of the text. It will thus be cornered in an organ dominated by the left.

In parallel, the right suffered a great defeat in the municipal elections, because it lost fifty of the 345 mayors and decreased the number of councilors. Neither did any of the 16 regional governments win in the first round, an election that was held for the first time in Chile. His candidate was third in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, the most important by population size. Its catastrophic results, the worst it has obtained in the last 30 years, minimize its chances of retaining the government in the presidential elections next November.

“In Chile we have a right wing incapable of putting together a project in accordance with the changes that Chilean society has undergone,” says historian Isabel Torres Dujisin. “When I say again without a project, I am referring to the pre-dictatorship period, which explains its unconditionality to Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). The dictatorship allowed them to implement the program of shock neoliberal and, in the return to democracy, this sector maintains the power of parliamentary veto to prevent reforms ”, indicates the academic from the Department of Historical Sciences of the University of Chile. “In this sense, it is a short-sighted right.”

In the constituent convention, Chile will be redefined and will replace the current Fundamental Charter, dating from 1980, of the Augusto Pinochet regime, although subject to fifty reforms in democracy. In the body that will be installed in June, fundamental issues such as the political regime and government system, decentralization, regionalization, multinationality and the economic development model will be discussed. In these fundamental definitions, the right will not have the strength to negotiate, because it has only 23% of the votes in the assembly. It is insufficient to veto certain articles, since two thirds will be necessary to reach agreements.

If the results of the lists of the left, center-left and those of the independents without parties – which are the great surprise of these elections with 31% – are added, the current opposition will dominate the constituent body by far.

“If a logic of dialogue and debate is installed in the convention as announced before the results, with the objective of a Constitution for Chile and not for the Communist Party and the Broad Front [el conglomerado de izquierda que nació de las protestas universitarias de 2011], it would be possible that there is space to look for ways of understanding that allow institutions to endure ”, analyzes Gastón Gómez, lawyer and constitutional professor at the University of Chile, one of the main experts of the center-right. “It must also be considered that the Constitution must be ratified by the exit plebiscite,” adds Gómez, regarding the referendum that must be held in the second half of 2022.

Sebastián Piñera’s government had been in a serious crisis long before the weekend’s elections. The bad times for the Executive began with the revolts of October 2019, which led the mainstream of the Chilean political class to offer the constituent path, as the only way to channel the discontent that made Chilean democracy shake. The citizens responded halfway, because there was only 43% participation in these elections, considered the most important in recent history. “The electoral apathy seems to be that it is mainly in the right-wing electorate due to the lack and inability to defend or build their own project,” says historian Torres Dujisin.

The Government for a year has been on the ground of popularity (15%, according to the Cadem survey) and over time it was left without its electoral base, which led Piñera to La Moneda in 2017 with the support of 54% of the electorate. His coalition, in turn, let go of his hand, which has been widely expressed in Congress.

For Darío Paya, lawyer and former member of the right-wing UDI party, the scenario was “predictable” considering the results of the constitutional plebiscite last October, where only 22% of the citizens voted to maintain the current Constitution. It was a right-wing electorate that opted for this alternative. “It was completely fanciful to suppose that the right was not going to go wrong, because this choice of conventionalists was the second part of the same exercise, according to the eyes of the people,” says Paya.

“The result is less surprising”, says the lawyer, “if one considers that the electoral system of the election of constituents allowed independent leftists, many anti-systemic expressions, to have presented lists without the need to form parties or have unique platforms or declarations of beginning”. “They were completely exceptional rules in Chile and anywhere on the planet,” says Paya, who was Chile’s ambassador to the OAS between 2010 and 2014. “For the economic and social disintegration of a country like Venezuela to take place obviously they have Many things have to happen before -which I believe is possible in the long term in the case of Chile-, but the first stop is the Argentine reality and Chile today is taking a step towards institutional Peronism ”.

In a liquid political scenario marked by uncertainty, the possibilities of the presidential candidates in the sector are narrowing. The UDI militant, Joaquín Lavín, who fought vote by vote for the presidency with Ricardo Lagos in 1999, leads in an internal career with the economist Ignacio Briones and the lawyer Sebastián Sichel (former Minister of Finance and Social Development of the current Government, respectively ) and the leader of the National Renovation party, Mario Desbordes. The four will be measured in primaries on July 18, in an unstoppable Chilean electoral train.

