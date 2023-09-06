The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, together with former president Sebastián Piñera, in an attempt to promote a common declaration between the different political forces on the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état. Chilean Presidency (EFE)

The commemoration of the half century of the coup in Chile finds the South American country in a climate of political mistrust. This has been made clear this week in which the left-wing government of Gabriel Boric has unsuccessfully deployed to convince the parties of Chile Vamos, the conglomerate that brings together the traditional right, to sign what has been called the Santiago Commitment. It is a declaration that consists of four points: care for and defend democracy, respect the Constitution, the laws and the rule of law in the face of authoritarian threats and intolerance; meet the challenges of democracy with more democracy; defend the value and unrestricted promotion of human rights; and strengthen collaboration between States through a mature multilateralism that is respectful of differences.

The Executive plans to sign this statement in a ceremony to be held at La Moneda, the Government Palace, on the morning of September 11. And the former Chilean president, Sebastián Piñera, has unsuccessfully tried to convince the parties in his sector to respond to Boric’s call. However, the parties of the historic right, the Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI), Renovación Nacional (RN) and Evópoli, decided to follow a separate path and launch their own declaration. The refusal of the right to adhere to the text of the Government is motivated by the symbolic nature of the act, rather than by the contents of the agreement proposed by the Boric Administration. They consider it risky to go to La Moneda on Monday due to the possibility that the 50th anniversary commemoration could become an ideological event, where they would be exposed. Even more considering that left-wing rulers from the rest of the countries in the region will attend as guests to sign the commitment, such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico; Alberto Fernández, from Argentina; the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; that of Colombia, Gustavo Petro and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.

The Chile Vamos document proposes a seven-point commitment. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the breakdown of democracy, which, in September 1973, marked the culmination of a deep social and political fracture that seriously affected our coexistence, with effects whose imprint still weighs on our relationships and trust to this day.” points to the statement. And he adds: “The experience that each person experienced and its severe consequences force us to reflect on these five decades, become aware of the lessons learned and mistakes made by all sectors, and look to the future. It is imperative to make the maximum effort to reach basic agreements to strengthen democracy and promote human dignity. It is necessary to dialogue without limits, without prejudice or fear, and put the well-being of the country and people first.

The first commitment of Chile Vamos is with democracy, “committing ourselves to always use institutional mechanisms as a means to resolve our differences.” The second is with the Constitution and the laws, “respecting the Rule of Law in all actions”; the third with human rights, “encouraging their protection and unrestricted respect in all circumstances and opportunities”; the fourth with peace and good coexistence, “condemning any expression, movement or call that uses violence or terrorism to promote their ideas or achieve their objectives”; the fifth with the promotion of human dignity in all its forms, “as a source of freedoms and social guarantees that commit each and every one”; the sixth with freedom of thought and expression, “promoting pluralism and diversity of ideas, in an environment of respect, truth and equanimity”; and the seventh is with the security of the country and its population, “strengthening the task of protection and safeguarding those who carry out said work.”

The declaration also makes an invitation to sign the letter to other sectors of the country and invites the Government and particularly President Gabriel Boric and his team, “to promote a calling message that emphasizes the aspects that unite us, without hatred or resentment, ensuring that next Monday, September 11, political violence is left behind and it is a peaceful and safe day for all”.

The letter is signed by the three presidents of the traditional right-wing parties, Javier Macaya (UDI), Francisco Chahuan (RN) and Gloria Hutt (Evópoli), as well as the general secretaries of said groups.