Gabriel Boric and Giorgio Jackson on a tour of the Talagante commune, on June 24. ANDRES PEREZ CUENCA (MIDESOF)

The Chilean right has again advanced against the Minister of Social Development of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Giorgio Jackson, after the theft of 23 computers and a safe deposit box on Wednesday night from the building of his office. In a police event that was initially classified by the Executive itself as “suspicious”, “a political signal” and that did not seem like “a common robbery” -Jackson even said that the Government would not be “intimidated”-, part of the opposition has taken advantage of this episode to request the head of the president’s main ally in his Cabinet, his “travel companion”, as Boric himself has so often described it. It does so in the midst of the Agreements Case, referring to the investigations opened by the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office for the transfer of millionaire State funds to non-profit foundations linked mainly to a party of the Broad Front, the Democratic Revolution (RD), of which Jackson was the founder and one of its main leaders.

“It is absolutely inevitable to relate the theft to the so-called Agreements Case,” says a letter sent to La Moneda that bears the signature of 23 UDI deputies, from the traditional right, “in which the Prosecutor’s Office investigates the possible fraud of more than 14 billion pesos [17 millones de dóales] by different foundations -such as Democracia Viva and Urbanismo Social- that are directly linked to political parties, including Revolución Democrática, which was precisely founded by the Minister of Social Development”.

The UDI party, threatened from the right by José Antonio Kast’s Republican Party, asked Boric for the minister’s departure: “Abstracting from the friendship you have with him, decide to remove Mr. Giorgio Jackson Drago as soon as possible – ideally within the next 48 hours – regardless of the fact that there is still no successor for the position or that you are currently on tour abroad.”

Jackson has been a political protagonist of the Agreements Case for leading the party that has suffered the greatest impact from this plot that exploded in mid-June. The regional ministerial secretariat of the Ministry of Housing, in Antofagasta, in the north of the country, made an agreement with the Democracia Viva foundation, linked to the RD party, which involved a direct transfer of State resources for some 530,000 dollars. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the crimes of influence peddling, incompatible negotiation and tax fraud, among others. The plot extends to other foundations, in different regions of the country, and has even reached previous presidential terms.

There are at least five fallen for their political responsibility: an important DR deputy -Catalina Pérez, who had to resign from the vice presidency of the Chamber of Deputies-, the one who was her boyfriend, the one who had been her adviser, the number two of the Ministry of Housing and a regional secretary of the same portfolio, all militants of the RD party, of which Jackson has been one of its main leaders.

In these weeks, the pressure for the minister’s departure has been incessant from the opposition and the theft of the 23 computers and the safe have revived the offensive. “As long as I have the support and the mandate to dedicate myself to these tasks, as I have discussed with the President of the Republic, I will continue to dedicate all my effort to this matter,” Jackson said a couple of weeks ago, in the middle of the hurricane. “There is absolutely no precedent or data that relates me to the very serious case of Democracia Viva in the north of our country, beyond sharing militancy with those who organized that foundation.”

President Boric does not seem to have any intention of getting rid of Jackson in his Cabinet, due to the political signal that it would imply at a moment of special fragility: after the triumph of the rejection in the September 2022 plebiscite for a new Constitution –a text that the Government supported–, the resounding victory of the conservative right of the Republican Party in the Constituent Council elections last May and with the Agreements Case seriously affecting the promise of probity of the new Chilean, La Moneda is not left in his prime. The crucial reforms of the Chilean Executive, the tax and pensions, are in serious trouble. The president’s popularity, which is measured week by week by the pollster Cadem, is at 31%, with a disapproval rate of 63%.

Found the 23 computers

The right has not been the only one that has called for the departure of Minister Jackson. Socialist senator Fidel Espinoza, who has been especially critical of the minister in the framework of the Agreements Case, wrote: “We said it. If they don’t rush to seize from the Prosecutor’s Office, this will happen. They are a network of scoundrels who have already lost their modesty. Jackson resigns. You are the leader of the gang and I say it openly and without fear of your threats to shut me up that you have sent me, ”wrote the parliamentarian from the Socialist Party, which is a crucial part of the Government.

On Thursday afternoon, the Carabineros and the North Central Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office announced that the 23 computers were found without damage. Many of them were inside a shopping cart in a house in the popular municipality of Renca, in the north of Santiago. A 60-year-old woman was arrested for the crime of receiving stolen items and her detention control will take place this Friday morning. The safe, however, has not yet been found.

After the computers were found, the government came out in force to defend Minister Jackson. The Minister Spokesperson for the Government, Camila Vallejo, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, once again referred to the robbery from La Moneda. We are aware of that letter. [de la UDI], Vice President Carolina Tohá also made contact with the president, who is on his agenda in Europe as we all know, and there will be no reply to that letter, because it is a slanderous, insulting and infamous letter. This was notified by the Government to the president of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI)”, said Minister Vallejo.

In the Government it is insisted that there is a political advantage on the part of the right as a result of this episode, although Minister Jackson has been in trouble since long before the Agreements Case. When President Boric profoundly changed his Cabinet last September after the broad defeat of those who rejected the proposal for a new Constitution, by 62% against 38%, the president decided to remove Jackson from the first political ring of the government team. He transferred it from the General Secretariat of the Presidency (which handles relations with Parliament) to Social Development, a portfolio with much less prominence. He thus resisted removing him from his Government team.