“Who is Dibu Martínez? Who is to make fun of Mbappe? He nailed four. If I, goalkeeper, am going to walk with a little boy with the face of a guy who put four shots out of four into my goal, I don’t even show up I don’t even hold him in my arms.”

🗣️🇨🇱 Mauricio Pinilla, on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/E0cAqvBa3c

— JS⚽️ (@juegosimple__) December 26, 2022