The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni and led on the field of play by Lionel Messi became the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion, beating Kylian Mbappé’s France on penalties after 3-3 in 120 minutes.
Another of the fundamental members for the consecration “Albiceleste” was the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezbetter known as “Dibu”, who tends to get bigger in kicks from the penalty spot, giving his own show and then making saves.
In the convertible bus of the Argentine team, already in his country, the goalkeeper appeared with a baby with the face of his own Mbappe, pretending that it was “his son”, which generated a waterfall of different opinions both from users on social networks and from different personalities.
Mauricio Pinilla, 38-year-old former Chilean professional soccer player with a past in the trans-Andean team, was one of those who fired large ammunition against “Dibu”: “If I, goalkeeper, am going to walk with a little baby with the face of a guy who put four shots out of four into my goal, I don’t even show up, nor do I hold him in my arms”began training at the University of Chile.
He was world champion, the ESPN driver replied: “What does it have to do with it? He nailed it four times! He kicked it on goal four times and scored four goals. Do you know what I do? I would hug him, care for him, but I wouldn’t walk… Besides, the guy has already emerged champion of the world in the previous World Cup”, justified.
“When we were two-time champions of America, we didn’t go around with photos of Messi or anything. Who am I to make fun of Messi?” closed, referring to the Copa América finals that Chile beat Argentina. Opinions?
