In his novel “The Sea That Disappeared”, the Chilean Carlos Franz deals with the consequences of the military coup of September 11, 1973. And devotes himself to the traumatic topic of the “disappeared” with oppressive intensity.

An September 11, 1973, Augusto Pinochet led a military junta in a coup in Chile. Punctually on the fiftieth anniversary, Mitteldeutscher Verlag is publishing a translation of a 2005 novel by Chilean author Carlos Franz. “The Vanished Sea” empathizes with the highly complex issue of guilt and the gray area between perpetrators and victims.

Shortly after the official end of the military dictatorship, twenty years have passed since the coup, the protagonist of the novel, the Chilean lawyer Laura, returns to Pampa Hundida from her exile in Berlin. As a young provincial judge, she experienced the first phase of the dictatorship in the fictional oasis town. The place is in the Atacama, the desert in northern Chile that gives the novel by Carlos Franz its title in the original Spanish. The desert, we learn, used to be a sea – hence the German title of the novel cleverly translated by Lutz Kliche.