The historic headquarters of the Caracas Pedagogical Institute.

When Salvador Allende died by his own hand in the heat of the most abhorrent military coup of the 20th century in our America, there were less than 90 days until the 1973 presidential election in Venezuela.

The largest fraction of the Venezuelan left, all of them recently defeated in their Fidelist attempts to obtain power with arms, now went to elections with a candidate with sanctimonious appearance, manners, and speech—José Vicente Rangel—. His supporters were carving out, in a Caribbean country, very different from that of Luis Emilio Recabarren, an unlikely electoral path to reach a socialism that, they proclaimed, would be democratic.

Now, after the bloody end of the Chilean Popular Unity, the Venezuelan Allendistas—that’s what you could call them, I think today, after half a century—were marching to the election with only half their hearts. The outcome of the Chilean process seemed to prove the Leninist and radical left right: with votes they were not going anywhere.

Almost all of the Allendistas were active in a large detachment from the old Communist Party, headed by Teodoro Petkoff. With a moderate vocation, that group was born on this side of Allende’s triumph in 1970 and was a natural fruit of the crisis of the world communist movement. It was thought then that, with luck, it would become an advanced social democratic force. That never happened.

The rest of the left, although also unarmed, remained Leninistly suspicious of “bourgeois democracy” and preferred to be a vociferous traveling companion of Rangel. Together, the two lefts did not collect more than 9% of the voting intentions.

All of them, including many moderates, were imbued with the vague idea that grouping together, even if it was just for the “bourgeois electoral farce”, was accumulating forces, “preparing”, although it was not clear for what. Discouragement dominated.

In that time of defeated guerrillas, the certainty of a decisive class confrontation that in an indeterminate but inexorable period would elevate the struggle again to “the hour of the ovens,” did not abandon the left. They went to the fucking elections, “in the meantime and just in case,” as a union leader famously said.

All this that I tell was nothing more than an avatar of the never exhausted Latin American debate on the forms of struggle. Pinochet’s coup and Allende’s death instantly abolished the arguments of both formations.

There were, of course, demonstrations of repudiation and there was no shortage of former guerrilla commanders who offered to fly to Chile with their combat experience. But these extravagances, like the solidarity slogans, were drowned out in a matter of days by the sprint end of the overwhelming electoral campaign of Carlos Andrés Pérez. Less than a month later, the Yom Kippur War broke out in the Middle East.

The oil price boom brought about by the embargo on shipments to the West, agreed by the Arab OPEC countries in retaliation for their support for Israel, brought in, overnight, more than 10 billion dollars in the first year alone. year of the Pérez Government. Thus was born the bipartisan petrostate that straitened the Venezuelan left to the point of making it irrelevant.

25 years later, the entire Venezuelan left threw itself into the arms of Chávez, a rogue officer and coup leader like Pinochet, and merged forever into the civil service of a military and kleptocratic dictatorship.

The young people of my generation had recorded from all over the continent the milestones of a decade that began with the Cuban Revolution and ended with the fiasco of the 1970 sugar harvest. In between, the Paris May, the twice shocking Prague, the death of Che Guevara and the Tlatelolco massacre. The wars in Central America had not yet broken out; We only had Chile to dream and we went there, by the thousands. With Galeano, Serrat and Los supermachos de Rius, a great Mexican, in the suitcase.

I turned 21 confined, along with almost a hundred young people, in the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago, with curfews still in force. We were waiting for the Military Junta to authorize the arrival of a Venezuelan air force plane that would take us home. One of ours had turned gray overnight after being falsely shot twice during his arrest at the National Stadium. The soldiers took his Caracas accent as Cuban and tortured him. There was talk of summary executions in Valdivia. Then, one very long night, a girl from Maracaibo named Belén Atencio, told what for almost everyone, including me, was the first news of the Chilean mission.

In 1936, Venezuela struggled out of obscurity after 27 years of the barbaric dictatorship of Juan Vicente Gómez. The general who inherited command surprised everyone with his willingness to lead the transition towards political democracy. The young democrats who soon took over the scene reached agreements with General López Contreras that were unthinkable until then.

One of those young people, the writer Mariano Picón Salas, upon returning from a long exile in Santiago, encouraged an agreement for technical assistance in educational matters with the socialist government of Arturo Alessandri.

Picón Salas admired Andrés Bello, the Venezuelan humanist and grammarian considered the architect of Chilean republican institutions, founder of his university, great educator and legislator. He considered that the study of the educational ideas of Andrés Bello, who died in exile, was the best antidote against the poisonous and militaristic cult of Bolívar. In this region of tyrants, little doctors, bad poets and epic historians we have to build and educate a country, he said in a letter to Rómulo Betancourt, in 1932. At that time, less than 20% of the school-age population was enrolled in any school. school.

The visit of the Chilean Educational Mission took place in 1937 and became a historical milestone on the path to democracy. The Chilean educators remained in Venezuela for more than four months, working at full steam with the best Venezuelan social reformers—health doctors, school teachers—and at the end they set in motion the creation of the Pedagogical Institute of Caracas, in the image of the Santiago one, the germinal nucleus of which in a short time became the best public secondary education system we ever had. At least 10 generations of Venezuelans were forged in it, until in 1999 a paratrooper commander arrived and ordered it to stop.

As I remember that curfew night in Santiago, 50 years ago, Belén Atencio is an eloquent skinny girl who wears bangs. And she says: “the Chilean mission brought us back to Andrés Bello. Complete.”