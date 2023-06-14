Young people under 24 years of age, older adults -those who are over 65- and people who only have basic education are the groups that in Chile still cannot recover their space in the labor market after the covid pandemic. 19. This is what the figures show, despite the fact that the Chilean labor market has strengthened in recent months. Of the nearly 2 million jobs that were lost during the worst months of the health crisis, today only 57,000 still need to be recovered.

David Bravo, director of the Center for Surveys and Longitudinal Studies at the Catholic University, explains, however, that “the working-age population has increased by 624,000 people” in the last three years. In other words, the researcher qualifies, in order to have the same employment rate in Chile that existed before March 2020, it is necessary to increase another 421,000 jobs. And that is when it becomes necessary to look at the sectors that are still lagging behind the pre-coronavirus levels to better focus public policies aimed at generating jobs, says Bravo.

If in January 2022 there were 785,000 employed persons under the age of 24, they fell to 470,000 in the worst months of confinement (March-July 2020), almost half. And according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics, INE, they have not yet managed to recover well: today there are 611,000 Chileans in that age range who are in the labor market. In other words, 174,000 jobs are still missing to resume the levels they showed prior to the coronavirus, without counting the young workers who have entered the market in the last three years. “The population between the ages of 15 and 24 has increased, but the number of employed continues to lag behind. One could speculate if they are studying, but the issue is what happens to those who do not study or work”, warns the researcher from the Catholic University.

The other group that worries him is that of the elderly, those who are 65 or older. The academic explains that between 2016 and 2020 it was the age group that grew the most within the universe of the Chilean labor market. “This is related to the fact that people are living longer and in better conditions, but also to the fact that they need to work to make up for low pensions,” he explains.

If before March 2020 there were 550,000 people in this group who worked, they decreased to 350,000 in the months of greatest contagion and today they stand at 530,000. The situation is more complex when looking at people over 75 years of age. Jobs for that age group fell 47% between March and March and July 2020, and according to the figures as of April only 75% had returned to the labor market. “They have recovered, but the population aged 65 and over has increased. Chile is aging, which is why the recovery rate with respect to the population of these age groups is low,” says the director of the Center for Longitudinal Surveys and Studies.

Another piece of information that must be looked at carefully is the recovery of employment according to educational level. Chileans who only have basic education show a significant lag compared to those with better levels of training. If in March 2020 there were 1,540,000, they fell to 915,000 and today only 1,150,000 of them are in the labor market. Something similar occurs with those who have secondary education [o secundaria] Incomplete, which totaled 980,000 before the health crisis, fell by 33% and, according to the latest figures from the INE, today they reach 709,000 people. The figures contrast with Chileans with a complete university education: they fell only 6% in the pandemic and today they exceed the level of jobs they had prior to the virus explosion.

The rise of self-employment

The Chilean labor market shows signs of weakness, at the pace of the slowdown in economic activity. Although the latest INE employment survey established that 171,000 new jobs were created in the last year –when comparing the February-April 2023 mobile quarter with the same period in 2022–, 85% correspond to self-employment, it is that is, informal self-employed (48%) and public sector employees (37%). Only 3.25% of the new jobs were generated in the formal private sector, which usually leads the way, which contrasts with the figure for the November-December 2022 moving quarter, when 67% of the new jobs corresponded to this sector. sector.

For Juan Bravo, director of the Observatory of the Economic Context of the Diego Portales University (OCEC UDP), these figures show unequivocally that the contraction of economic activity -the GDP in the first quarter registered a fall of 0.6%- is having effects on the labor market. “Fewer goods and services are being produced than a year ago and there is less need for workers,” explains the researcher.

When looking in detail at the data by economic activity, the categories that lag the furthest behind in Chile compared to pre-coronavirus levels are the categories of accommodation and food and artistic and entertainment activities. Jobs in these areas plummeted 50% and 57% between May and July 2020 and have recovered today, but only by 86% and 73%, respectively. The slow recovery of jobs linked to domestic services is also striking. “Workers in private homes were the group hardest hit by the crisis in Chile. There were 294,000 people dedicated to this work and today they reach 208,000, that is, that group did not recover”, says the director of the Center for Surveys and Longitudinal Studies of the Catholic University.

Meanwhile, female employment, although it was severely affected during the pandemic, today shows signs of returning to its previous levels. During the coronavirus crisis, around 1 million jobs held by women were destroyed in Chile, but the participation rate has been increasing. Today it reaches 51% versus 52.9% that existed prior to covid-19. In any case, if women who have entered the labor market in the last three years are considered, there are 172,722 female jobs that Chile must create to match the employment rate that existed in January 2020, when no one suspected that a virus in a town in China would have devastating effects on society and the world economy.