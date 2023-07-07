Martín Pradenas, accused of seven sexual crimes, in a file image. RR.SS.

The Chilean justice system found Martín Pradenas, 31, guilty this Friday of seven sexual crimes perpetrated against six victims between 2010 and 2019. The case, which has been followed with great interest by Chilean public opinion, began with the complaint of rape of Antonia Barra, when she was 21 years old. The young woman committed suicide three weeks after the attack, in October 2019, shocking the country and mobilizing feminists in search of justice. It is the second oral trial that Pradenas faces. The Supreme Court annulled the first process last December, after accepting a defense appeal that accused a lack of impartiality on the part of one of the judges. The sentence then was 20 years in prison. The sentence of this new trial will be known on next July 28. The Prosecutor’s Office and Barra’s family ask for 40 years in prison.

Pradenas, who has always pleaded not guilty, has been in pretrial detention since 2020. The Temuco Oral Criminal Trial Court (about 650 kilometers south of Santiago) has found him guilty of two crimes of rape of people over the age of 14 years, four sexual abuses of a woman over 14 and another of a girl under 14. Judge José Ignacio Rau Atria held this morning that evidence was gathered from victims, witnesses and an agent of the Investigative Police that “in general and in what essential, was not contradicted by evidence to the contrary. “The tests have been concordant, consistent, complementary and sufficient. They have been assessed according to legal standards, the parameters that concur from International Human Rights Law and the perspectives of gender and childhood and adolescence ”, he added.

The Minister for Women and Gender Equity, Antonia Orellana, valued the verdict of justice. “The standards signed by the Chilean State in the Belém Do Para convention, an international instrument signed since the 1990s, oblige us to carry out due diligence not to re-victimize and to guarantee access to justice for victims of gender violence and their families” , said the minister, who is a member of the same party as President Gabriel Boric, Social Convergence, and very close to him.

The case of Antonia Barra has been a symbol of the feminist struggle in Chile. According to the prosecutor’s account, Barra arrived on September 17, 2019 at a nightclub in Pucón, in the southern region of Araucanía. At the compound, Pradenas harassed her for hours and convinced her to leave the place. Among the evidence from the Public Ministry, a video of her shows her walking with difficulty next to Pradenas. According to the evidence, she was intoxicated. The next morning, the victim called her friend with whom she went to the disco in tears and told her that Pradenas had locked her in a cabin.

According to the prosecutor, when her friends went looking for her, Barra looked very upset and did not tell what had happened. On October 12, she told her ex-boyfriend that Pradenas had raped her, according to messages found on her mobile. The next day, she said goodbye to the boy, and a few hours later, she took her own life.

In July 2020, the courts ordered Pradenas only house arrest, despite requests from the Prosecutor’s Office to order preventive detention. The decision brought thousands of women to the streets in different cities of the country. Days after the protests, the Public Ministry revoked the precautionary measure and ordered preventive detention, considering that Pradenas constituted a danger to society. Barra’s case prompted other victims of the aggressor to tell their testimonies before the courts.

Since then, Alejandro Barra, the victim’s father, together with feminist organizations, have mobilized so that femicide suicide has criminal prosecution. At the end of 2022, the Antonia Lawwhich establishes that the person who “due to previous acts constituting gender violence, committed by him against the victim, causes the suicide of a woman, will be punished with the penalty of minor imprisonment in its maximum degree to imprisonment greater in its minimum degree as author of femicidal suicide”.