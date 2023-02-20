Mapuche community members and authorities while participating in a gathering of members of different indigenous communities, in May 2022, in Puerto Saavedra. Alberto Valdes (EFE)

It is a first stage, but it is intended to advance in the future with more sections. This is the initiative that the Chilean Judiciary will launch, in the context of the clear language commission, to promote for the first time primers that translate key legal terms for access to justice in the language of four of the ten indigenous peoples recognized in the indigenous law 1993: Mapudungun, Rapa Nui, Aymara and Quechua.

The person leading this initiative is the minister and spokesperson for the Supreme Court, Ángela Vivanco, who is also president of the clear language commission and is in charge of the committee for vulnerable groups and persons and access to justice of the Judiciary. In parallel, and for the second time, the magistrate is part of the constitutional commission of the highest court that was installed in the face of Chile’s second attempt to draw up a new Magna Carta, after the first proposal was rejected in September 2022.

“The background of this initiative is that Chile has unity as a country, but that unity cannot ignore the fact that there are different groups that have cultures, native languages, and individuality. In other words, the fact that Chile is a unitary state does not mean that there are no different ethnic groups and realities”, says Ángela Vivanco. “Unfortunately, these realities have lived through very deprived historical periods due to the lack of dissemination of their culture and language, which has generated levels of isolation for these groups since they are not recognized in their breadth and richness in the same way as other national realities. ”, he adds.

Of the four indigenous peoples selected for this initial stage, two have the largest population. In accordance with the 2017 Census, 12.8% of the people consulted identified themselves with an indigenous people. Of these, 79% declared themselves Mapuche, 7% Aymara, 1.55% Quechua and 0.43% Rapa Nui, among others.

The primers, which will be officially presented on February 21, are entitled Guide to access to justice for citizens of indigenous peoples. And they address in clear language, without legal technicalities, from what the work is and how the Judiciary is made up to which courts to address in labor, civil, family and criminal matters; how to digitally review the status of the cases and, among other points, the rights and duties of both victims and defendants.

“From the traditional point of view, access to justice has often been viewed only from the perspective that the law allows everyone to exercise legal action. But there is a second level that has to do with the fact that understanding the processes is also important, because I cannot access justice in substantive terms if I do not understand what I have to do, why I am doing it and what the consequences will be. possible results”, says Vivanco.

The magistrate explains that the use of clear language not only implies that the terminology is used correctly, but that the judges have to be able to decode it “so that the common citizen can understand it. In the case of people who belong to the original peoples, it is not the same to receive this information in the common language that we have, which is Spanish, than in their own languages, because it is closer to them and easier to understand. .

Indigenous justice and constitutional process

This is the second time that Ángela Vivanco has joined the constitutional commission of the Supreme Court. In the previous process, the Judiciary was critical of various proposals relating to the judiciary of the Constitutional Conventionthe elected body that in 2022 prepared the text that was rejected by 62% of citizens.

One of the points that the judiciary criticized was the scope of the proposal on indigenous justice. He questioned that it was not clear to whom it would apply, if it was voluntary or not and who would deliver it.

Vivanco recalls those questions: “Chile is a unitary State, so the entire justice system constitutes a unit. But when it is said that there is going to be a parallel system, it means that this unit does not exist. In the proposal it was only proposed that it be unified in the Supreme Court, but due to a unification of jurisprudence, then, there could perfectly be many cases that never reached the unitary system, since there were two justice systems. That generated a lot of concern and many questions. What determined whether a person went to one system or another? the defendant or the plaintiff, the matter or the place? That was never defined.”

The judge points out that the Judiciary must go hand in hand with the unitary State of Chile. “There may be local spaces for indigenous justice, particularly in issues that can be resolved in accordance with the customs of the communities, which cannot mean a duality of systems. For example, to solve neighborhood problems or small property issues.

The second process of elaboration of the new Maga Carta of Chile begins on March 7 with the installation of the expert commission that will make a preliminary draft that will serve as the basis for the work of the Constitutional Council, which will have 50 members elected in May.

In Chile, the original peoples are not recognized in the Constitution, but only by law. But, in the political agreement that sealed this second process, 12 fundamental bases were established. Among them, as well as reaffirming that Chile is a unitary State, it is noted that “the Constitution recognizes indigenous peoples as part of the Chilean nation, which is one and indivisible.”

