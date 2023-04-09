Sunday, April 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Chilean is in fashion: this is Haaland’s version, spectacular goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
The Chilean is in fashion: this is Haaland’s version, spectacular goal


close

Haaland

Haaland’s Chilean.

Haaland’s Chilean.

The attacker scored in Manchester City’s victory against Southampton.

norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland He has recovered from his injury and he showed it this Saturday against Southampton, with two goals for Manchester City.

Haaland, who has scored 44 goals this season, missed Norway’s games in the international break and his team’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool last weekend with a groin problem.

Manchester City (2nd) thrashed 4-1 on their visit to bottom club Southampton to be just 5 points behind leader Arsenal, who on Sunday has a complicated commitment in Liverpool (8th) on the 30th day of the Premier League

. City’s goals were the work of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (45 and 68), who with his double this Saturday now reaches 30 goals this season in the Premier League, Jack Grealish (58) and the Argentine Julián Álvarez (75), who scored penalty shortly after jumping onto the pitch to replace the Nordic ‘9’.

The goal of honor for the bottom team in the English championship was scored by the young Frenchman Sékou Mara (72). With this result, Pep Guardiola’s team has 67 points, compared to 72 for Arsenal, who at the end of matchday 30 will have one more game played than their rival.

Haaland’s goal

SPORTS AND AFP

See also  The latest news on the Argentine soccer pass market: Pochettino, Vangioni, Benedetto and more

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Chilean #fashion #Haalands #version #spectacular #goal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Spartak” tied with “Dynamo” with a score of 3: 3 in the RPL match

"Spartak" tied with "Dynamo" with a score of 3: 3 in the RPL match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result