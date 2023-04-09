The Chilean is in fashion: this is Haaland’s version, spectacular goal

norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland He has recovered from his injury and he showed it this Saturday against Southampton, with two goals for Manchester City.

Haaland, who has scored 44 goals this season, missed Norway’s games in the international break and his team’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool last weekend with a groin problem.

Manchester City (2nd) thrashed 4-1 on their visit to bottom club Southampton to be just 5 points behind leader Arsenal, who on Sunday has a complicated commitment in Liverpool (8th) on the 30th day of the Premier League

. City’s goals were the work of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (45 and 68), who with his double this Saturday now reaches 30 goals this season in the Premier League, Jack Grealish (58) and the Argentine Julián Álvarez (75), who scored penalty shortly after jumping onto the pitch to replace the Nordic ‘9’.

The goal of honor for the bottom team in the English championship was scored by the young Frenchman Sékou Mara (72). With this result, Pep Guardiola’s team has 67 points, compared to 72 for Arsenal, who at the end of matchday 30 will have one more game played than their rival.

Haaland’s goal

Erling Haaland put on Zlatan’s suit and signed this madness in Southampton-Manchester City. He has already signed goals of all colors. He is still 22 years old. He today he returned from an injury. Yes, there are 30 screams in the Premier. And 10 in his last 3! matches.pic.twitter.com/flDeZ02z46 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 8, 2023

