After resisting the onslaught of the first wave, Chile’s health system is on the brink of collapse, with an occupation of its intensive care beds of 97%, as a result of the sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

In the Guillermo Grant regional hospital in Concepción (500 km south of Santiago) they quintupled the beds of its Intensive Care Unit (ICU), converting pediatric wards to be able to care for the coronavirus patients that today fill the place.

“Week to week we have been converting critical beds. We started with 14 and we have been increasing until reaching 78 “, explains to AFP Alejandro Torche, director of this hospital that cares for a large part of the population of the city of Concepción, the third largest in Chile.

In addition to redeploying the pediatric ICU, special rooms were created and staff were specially trained to care for the nearly 200 coronavirus patients who are currently hospitalized.

The second wave of infections hit harder to the robust health system of the country after the sharp increase in infections from March, which occur in parallel to the rapid progress of the vaccination process. Chile is the third country with the highest number of people who have received at least a first dose (7.4 million out of a total population of 19 million inhabitants).

A hospital in Santiago de Chile. AP Photo

“During the first wave, the health system also went into crisis, and the difference with the situation we have today is the burnout of health personnel and that the system is not only receiving covid-19 patients, but also all the pathologies that have been postponed and that are now getting complicated and are in need of ICU beds, “Francisca Crispi, president of the Metropolitan Medical College, told AFP. .

25% of health personnel are now licensed and an estimated 30% of patients with pathologies other than coronavirus found in ICUs.

All regions

Unlike last year, the second wave equally impacted all regions of Chile, made it impossible to transfer patients.

“All these factors add up so that we now have a situation especially complex, perhaps more complex than in June (last year), which was also critical, “adds Crispi.

With record figures of more than 9,000 new infections a day, Chile accumulates almost 1,100,000 infected and almost 25,000 deceased.

To face this scenario another 1,500 beds were added to the Integrated Health Network, which groups together both public and private health.

At the beginning of the week, the system had 4,158 intensive care beds, of which 4,023 were occupied, lor equivalent to 97%. Of the total number of patients in critical beds, 3,203 were hospitalized for complications derived from the coronavirus.

“There is a lot of tension between all the components of the network, but it continues to be resolved because the network of UC beds has been expandedI, using the last remaining resources, “says Jorge Ramírez, regulator physician of the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU) and academic at the University of Chile.

The advancement of vaccination in older adults -the majority of whom have already received two doses- drastically changed the profile of those admitted to ICUs: now there are more under 39 than over 70.

“In this second wave, the number of young patients who have been in the ICU is much higher. Proportionally in terms of population mass, this segment is greater than that of older adults,” Darwin Acuña, president of the Society, explains to AFP. Chilean of Intensive Medicine.

And despite the fact that the youngest have shorter stays in ICUs, the situation “now it’s much worse”, he assures.

“The mere fact that we have to have 4,200 open ICU beds at this time, 1,500 more than there were in the first wave, says that the demand is much higher,” adds Acuña.

In the Concepción hospital, the average age of the patients went from 57 to 50 years in the last week.

Source: AFP

PB