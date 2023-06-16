Gabriel Boric in a meeting with ministers and 18 parliamentarians, at the Cerro Castillo Presidential Palace, in Viña del Mar (Chile) on June 15. GOVERNMENT OF CHILE

The Chilean government of Gabriel Boric has denounced before the Court the recording and leaking of a private conversation between the President and a group of 18 parliamentarians from different political sectors, representatives of Arauco, Biobío and La Araucanía, where the public security crisis that It affects the southern part of the country, which has only grown and worsened in recent years. The meeting between the president and the congressmen took place on Tuesday of this week at the Cerro Castillo Presidential Palace, in the city of Viña del Mar, some 120 kilometers from the Chilean capital. At the meeting, requested by the parliamentarians themselves before an upcoming visit by the head of state to these regions, Boric addressed sensitive security issues, which, according to La Moneda, could conspire against the measures to try to stop the violence. “It is one of the most unusual things we have seen in a meeting with the President,” said the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, the first authority to publicly denounce the events this Thursday morning.

“You see that I openly used the word terrorism,” said the President in this meeting that, according to Tohá, was “very positive.” After learning about the leak, which was reproduced verbatim by some media, Boric was “very shocked,” according to his minister. “It really is very disconcerting,” said the leader of the Interior portfolio, who acknowledged the government’s concern about what happened. “It is outside the codes of a meeting of this nature, certainly,” Tohá said.

In the Chilean Government it has been assured that the President expressly asked the guests not to record and that it was accepted by all those present. When a similar meeting took place a while ago with the same guests, it is explained in the Executive, Boric explained that the meeting could not be registered, precisely because of the sensitivity of the matters discussed. So, according to reports from La Moneda, the parliamentarians would have been offended by the presidential warning.

The facts denounced could constitute a violation of article 161a of the Chilean Criminal Code, which typifies those conducts of those who “without the authorization of the affected party and by any means, capture, intercept, record or reproduce conversations or communications of a private nature.”

The minister in charge of relations with Congress, the socialist Álvaro Elizalde, assured that the fact is “very serious”. The leader of the General Secretariat of the Presidency explained that this meeting was called by the President at the request of the parliamentarians themselves “to deal with a very sensitive issue, which is precisely that of security in that area.” It was Elizalde who announced that a search of this nature could have the nature of a crime, for which, according to the law, the Government would file a complaint that would open the way for a corresponding investigation. “It seems to us that it is serious, especially when sensitive security issues are dealt with,” said Elizalde, before the complaint was made this Thursday at noon in Valparaíso. The complaint will be referred to the Regional Anti-Corruption Unit, for the investigation of the pertinent proceedings,” said the Public Ministry.

For the Boric minister, what happened “injures trust that is essential for the dialogue that must exist between the different authorities” and that it is “a violation of the minimum standards of trust that must exist in conversations of this nature ”.

The Government has communicated with each person attending the meeting on Tuesday to inform them of the measure and will work on a protocol for future meetings with the President and, thus, prevent further leaking of conversations. Meanwhile, the fact has provoked different political reactions. The leader of the conservative right-wing Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, was one of the first to criticize what happened. “The complaint of illegal recording of the meeting with President Boric by those attending a meeting in Cerro Castillo is not an anecdote. It is a serious crime that has to be denounced, investigated and punished”, indicated one of the strong voices of the opposition.

For the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Vlado Mirosevic, of the ruling party, the person responsible for the recording and leaking should “be outrageous.” Meanwhile, the leader of the Senate, Juan Antonio Coloma, of the right-wing UDI party, “because of being a parliamentarian, no one is outside of what could be a criminal act.”

