The designer Susana Herrera, in a photo from her social networks. COURTESY

The Chilean Foreign Ministry has informed this morning of the “voluntary resignation” of the architect and furniture designer Susana Herrera, who was the Chilean ambassador to the United Kingdom 10 months ago, entangled by a project that she presented to the Biobío Government, in the southern zone of the country, to raise public and private funds for five million dollars. She “she Has submitted her voluntary resignation to the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been accepted. The Foreign Ministry appreciates the work of Susana Herrera. The mission in the United Kingdom will continue to function as normal, in accordance with current regulations, and will be temporarily in charge of the Chargé d’Affaires,” said the brief statement from the portfolio led by Minister Alberto van Klaveren, where his luck was left last night. defined. Herrera’s permanence in the position became untenable in the middle of the Agreements case, a corruption plot that has the ruling party on the ropes, for transfers of public money to foundations linked mainly to the Broad Front, the president’s original coalition. If he waited until today, it was only to refine the terms of his departure because Herrera, yesterday, was not available to resign and asked for time to think about it.

According to a Sunday report in the Chilean newspaper Third, the Foreign Ministry stopped a project that Herrera promoted without following the regular procedures or informing his superiors. The report – which ended with Herrera’s departure after 48 hours – reported that the ambassador received, in the first instance, a harsh warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so that she would refrain from taking steps to gather resources before the Government of Concepción or other State departments, without having prior approval from the ministry and without the portfolio being the intermediary.

Herrera’s project sought to restore the land affected by the fires last summer, based on the “circular bioeconomy and wooden infrastructure for the formation of sustainable local capacities in the Biobío region,” reported Third. Herrera herself calculated it at five million dollars and, among other things, it included a lumber market in the town of Santa Juana. Herrera sent a letter on June 13 – three days before the first edge of the Agreements case exploded in northern Chile – to Governor Rodrigo Díaz, in the crosshairs of the Comptroller’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office for the million-dollar transfers of public resources to different foundations. In the communication, Herrera asked for the delivery of financing. The ambassador reported that it was an initiative worked on in collaboration with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA), a foundation created by King Carlos III, and the renowned architecture studio Zaha Hadid. She did it without asking anyone from the Chilean Foreign Ministry, bypassing all the regular channels of a highly professional ministry, independent of the government on duty.

Herrera’s letter was on the embassy’s letterhead and was signed by her as the representative of Chile in the United Kingdom. “This project can mark a milestone in the relationship between our countries, being a new way of doing diplomacy in which territories, shared benefits and joint work in direct support of communities prevail. This approach has been the core of my work as Chilean ambassador to the United Kingdom,” Herrera remarks in the letter reproduced by the Chilean newspaper. “I understand that a project of this magnitude and with such an impact requires the collaboration of numerous public and private actors, but above all the regional authorities. For this reason, I allow myself to request your direct support in the search for the necessary financing to make this great opportunity for our region a reality”, adds Herrera in the text addressed to Díaz.

The project called Living Lab Biobío It was designed by Herrera herself together with the marine biologist and environmental consultant Alberto Fuentes Larenas, which caught the attention of the Foreign Ministry, because the ambassadors are the ones who usually transmit to Chile the initiatives prepared by various organizations, those that approach the missions diplomats looking for help. Not the other way around, as happened on this occasion. It was Herrera and Fuentes Larenas who valued the different stages of the project and then took steps with the CBA, the architects studio and the Government of Concepción.

His departure was requested even from the ruling party. This Tuesday, after the information from the Foreign Ministry, there have been different reactions, such as that of the Socialist senator, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary General of the OAS, José Miguel Insulza: “I regret all this incident. Hopefully someone with international experience and who knows the reality of the United Kingdom up close will be named”.

10 months in office

Since he took office last October, Herrera had a controversial management, marked by his lack of diplomatic experience and training in international relations, in an important place for Chilean foreign policy such as London. Among those who have worked with her in these 10 months, she is described as a candid, enthusiastic person, but who does not understand politics.

Her appointment, like everyone else, is the exclusive prerogative of the current president, who would have considered the fact of being a woman, of regions -she is from Concepción, precisely in the Biobío region- and that she is not a militant, although she is close to the Social Green Regionalist Federation (FRVS), a small ruling party.

The pressure to remove it came from the ruling party itself. The president of the Socialist Party, Paulina Vodanovic, was categorical: “He has to resign.” For the senator, it is not possible to “continue relativizing the lack of transparency, probity”, in the midst of the Agreements case, a case being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and which has led to the departure of seven government officials. Among them, Giorgio Jackson, the president’s main ally, who resigned two Fridays ago from his position as Minister of Social Development. Socialist deputy Tomás de Rementería, president of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations committee, expressed the same line.

Herrera was only defended by the FRVS, a small party of the Chilean ruling party that nominated Herrera for the position of ambassador.

The architect and designer of wooden furniture does not have a known public career in Chile. In 2021 she applied for a position in the first constituent, for the Non-Neutral Independents movement, but she was not elected. She also did not obtain a seat when, at the end of the same year, she sought to reach Parliament for the FRVS, because she obtained 1.72% of the votes.

Today, before his departure became known, the Chilean newspaper The Mercury He published his own defense: “With all certainty and firmness I say that the accusations that are being formulated against me are without foundation and are absolutely false. I emphatically deny any insinuation that suggests illegal conduct or that is detrimental to the interests of our country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Herrera told the Chilean newspaper.