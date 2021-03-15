The Hollywood Academy decided this Monday that Agent Topo, a Chilean documentary filmed as a detective film about loneliness in a nursing home, will be one of the five nominees for Best Documentary Film. With this announcement, Agent Topo It will be the only Latin American feature film present at the awards to be held on April 25.

“It is an honor to have been in the Shortlist with such an incredible range of documentary films and we are really grateful to the Hollywood Academy for choosing us, ”the director, Maite Alberdi, told El PAÍS after learning of the nomination. “For a Latin American team led by women, this kind of dream seems impossible.”

Agent Topo It was one of three Latin American films that the Academy had considered for the 2021 awards. At the beginning of the year it was also shortlisted to compete in the category of Best International Film along with the Mexican I’m not here anymore –About the culture of the Colombian cumbia among the youth of Monterrey– and the Guatemalan La Llorona– a readaptation of the horror legend to the violent history of the country. In the end, none of the three Latin American films were left in the Best International Film category (it is the second consecutive year in which no Latin American film has been nominated for this category). Agent Topo It will only compete in the Best Documentary Film category alongside other 2020 favorites such as My Master the Octopus, about the friendship between an octopus and a human.

“My detective film is actually an excuse to see a subject that, without that excuse, perhaps no one would see,” Maite Alberdi, director of Agent Topo, told El PAÍS last week. To film the film, Alberdi followed Sergio Chamy, an 83-year-old widower who was hired by a private detective to spy on a nursing home, suspecting that the staff there mistreated inmates. Although it is a documentary, Agent Topo It is filmed like a noir film and huge doses of humor, which has made it exceptional for portraying a drama that normally does not get much attention: the loneliness and abandonment that people experience in nursing homes.

“This nomination means for each older adult that the world still sees and values ​​them and helps us remember that it is not only important to increase life expectancy, but also the desire to live,” Alberdi told El PAÍS this morning. “This year, after so many losses, we took a look at our seniors again and understood that they were living in a pandemic before COVID – ‘the pandemic of loneliness’ – and we are very proud to see how Agent Mole it has helped families reconnect with their elders. “

Alberdi is a director recognized in Chile for focusing on groups that are not normally the center of attention in the cinema. Among his other films are Children, about boys with down syndrome, or The Eleven, about a group of older women who have been friends for decades. But none of the above had achieved the recognition it has obtained Agent Topo. In addition to being nominated for an Oscar, Agent Topo it won an Audience Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival, and was most recently nominated for the Goya Awards.

“This is a milestone for a Chilean documentary,” Alberdi had told El PAÍS before learning about the academy’s decision. Agent Topo It is the first Chilean film to be nominated in this category for Best Documentary, and one of the few in the country that has been nominated in recent years. The last, A Fantastic Woman (2017) on violence against a transgender woman, won in the category of Best Foreign Film.

“It is an independent film that does not have a large studio behind it, that did not have a platform streaming campaigning ”, explained the Chilean director. “We are a group of five producers in different parts of the world working. I think this has been the grace, that it is a film with five countries in co-production, that when we had to edit there were five different voices, of different nationalities, contributing to the film from their point of view so that it would work in their country. And I think that was decisive for making a universal and global story that would work in all territories ”.