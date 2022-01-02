After the hit in the Chilean presidential elections, the far-right José Antonio Kast leaves the ship. “A new stage is beginning and a new leadership is required,” he said this Sunday after announcing his resignation as head of the Republican Party, which he himself founded in 2019. The until now conservative leader was defeated by the current elected president, the social democrat Gabriel Boric , in the second round of the presidential elections on December 19 by 55.87% of the support compared to 44.13%. “I will not continue as president of the party and I resign to leave the decision on my replacement in the hands of the board, the political commission and the general council,” he emphasized.

Despite this step backward, he stressed that he will not set aside his commitment “for Chile or for the future of the Republican Party,” he explained in a letter addressed to its leaders, activists and supporters. Kast had already resigned from his duties to focus on the electoral campaign and from now on will focus on leading the Republican Action movement.

“In our first parliamentary election, we have become the most successful political party in recent times and, with this, we have the enormous challenge of making an outstanding, serious and responsible legislative effort for the benefit of the country and all Chileans”, affirmed the ex-ultra-rightist leader. “After more than thirty months of our founding as a party and having constituted ourselves throughout the country, the time has come for a new stage” on the conservative side.

In the newspaper ‘El Mercurio’, Kast assured that the triumph of Boric – which opens a new scenario in the relationship between Chile and Argentina – by almost one million votes was not a beating, but an “electoral defeat. We could not foresee the great mobilization that the left achieved.

Social emergencies



Facing the future of the political project, the ultra-rightist pointed out that it is “essential to continue raising diagnoses and promote with greater force the solutions that require social urgencies from practical experience and not mere theoretical discussion.” In that sense, he recalled that the debate in Chile, as could be seen in the last elections, “continues to focus on the problems of the elite and pressure groups, far from the reality that daily hits millions of Chileans, whose urgencies they are still postponed, “he denounced.

In this way, Kast advanced that the work of the party “should focus on being the protagonists of legislative decisions and rigorous auditors of the action of the new government that begins in March.” To do this, he advocated “starting to work from now on the new young leaders who will be the replacement generation.”