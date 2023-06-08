President Gabriel Boric during the installation ceremony of the Constitutional Council at the headquarters of the Santiago Congress, this Wednesday. Sofia Yanjari

Chile has begun the last stage of the process to change the Magna Carta born in 1980 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), in a ceremony in which the 50 members of the Constitutional Council, an elected body of 25 women and 25 men and in which the right has a majority, accepted their charges. It is a second chance for the South American country, since in September 2022 the citizens rejected by 62% the proposal that the Constitutional Convention delivered, which contained regulations that profoundly changed Chilean institutions.

It has been a solemn act, attended by the left-wing president Gabriel Boric, something that no government authority did at the ceremony of the first attempt to change the Constitution on July 4, 2021. “Those of us who think differently can agree when for the good of the Fatherland is required. This is what the public expects today, a collaborative process where the different parties are capable of giving in when necessary and finding common ground in search of the best for Chile”, he said in his speech. “I am convinced that it will do our country good to close this cycle and I hope and trust that during these months of intense work that await you, you will think of those people who have promised to represent, in their needs, in their dreams, in their anxieties. and hopes and that this proposal manages to contain and include them, because for them and for them, for our people is this work and it is to whom we owe ourselves”.

Gabriel Boric during the speech with which the installation ceremony of the Constitutional Council began. Christopher Venegas

After the failure of the previous project, Chile embarked on a new and totally different project this year, in which the political parties and Parliament have played a key role and to which constitutional borders have been placed to avoid the previous experience. The first phase began in March with the installation of an expert commission of 24 members, most of them jurists, who prepared a preliminary bill of laws for three months that it delivered on June 7 to the Constitutional Council. Although it is not a binding text, it is a base with innovative but moderate content for Chile, which will be used for the work of the 50 new writers. Among them, the consecration that Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law, a historical aspiration of the center-left but which, in this 2023 version, also has the gaze of the opposition so that the private sector maintains an important presence.

After the previous experience, for some Chileans it has been difficult not to compare this second process with the first. If in July 2021 the Constitutional Convention – which had 154 members, including 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples and a majority of independents from left-wing social movements – took office in an eventful ceremony, with protests and shouting both inside and outside the old building of the National Congress in Santiago, this time the tone has been sober and solemn. That in the forms, although in the political background there are also differences. For example, if in 2021 a Mapuche woman, Elisa Loncon, was elected president, today Beatriz Hevia, a militant of the far-right Republican Party, has been elected as leader.

Beatriz Hevia (right) receives the draft Constitution from the president of the expert commission, Verónica Undurraga. Sofia Yanjari

The endorsements that Hevia obtained as president, 33 votes, reflect the majority composition that the right wing has in the Constitutional Council. And it is a figure that can graph how the voting of the norms will be. Precisely, those 33 supports for the lawyer are equivalent to the number of seats that the opposition to President Boric took out in the elections of May 7 last. Of these, 22 correspond to the Republican Party and 11 to Chile Vamos, a conglomerate of the traditional right. On the other hand, the leftists added 17 votes in those elections, the same with which the independent for the Socialist Party, Aldo Valle, was elected as vice president of the board of directors of the council. One of them was from the Mapuche councilor Alihuen Antileo.

The first words of Beatriz Hevia, 30, quickly reflected the role that Republicans will play. Although he indicated that he hopes that “this process can be a meeting point to build the future together” and that if they act beyond their differences “it can be successful and contribute to ending the uncertainty and instability that has marked the future of our country in recent years”, he also had critical words about the direction he believes the country is headed. “Chile is not good. As a representative of the south of Chile, of the city and the rural world, and today also of the northern and central regions, I attest to the profound crisis that our country is experiencing. An economic, political, but above all, a social crisis”.

It is not all. For the lawyer, in addition, “Chile is experiencing a profound moral crisis” which, according to her, “is manifested in the breakdown of family life, in contempt for authority, norms and the rule of law.”

Aldo Valle, the vice president and former rector of the University of Valparaíso, had a different tone in a speech that, unlike Hevia, improvised. He said that the imprint of the Council “must always be to listen to us and allow ourselves to be persuaded by the best argument.” And he was insistent on emphasizing that the organ is diverse and plural, like Chile. “It should be an edifying deliberation, respecting different ideas, beliefs and purposes” and that “it is preferable to have peace, to be right.”

Aldo Valle during the ceremony this Wednesday at the headquarters of Congress. Sofia Yanjari

After the ceremony in which the 50 councilors took office – there were 51 in total, but a Republican councilor who was accused of sexual abuse did not take office – the president and vice-president of the expert commission, Verónica Undurraga and Sebastián Soto, delivered to the new body the draft on which they worked between March and June. It is a preliminary draft of the Constitution that, although demure, has several differences with the current Magna Carta that was born during the military dictatorship and that has had 64 reforms in democracy (the last major changes in the government of former socialist president Ricardo Lagos, 2000-2006, that ended the authoritarian enclaves of Pinochet).

The draft that the councilors now have in their hands has some novelties with respect to the current text, among them the consecration of the social State and the constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples. It is a proposal that generally maintains the Chilean constitutional tradition and that not only preserves, but intensifies, the presidential system. It also expands the catalog of social rights. For example, the right to adequate housing was enshrined for the first time.

And given the political fragmentation of the Chilean Congress, where there are 21 forces, the draft established an electoral threshold of 5% of the votes so that the parties can access seats in the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies. In addition, a rule was proposed riotous so that the parliamentarians who have been elected by a party and resign, lose their seat. Another measure has been the incorporation of a rule -which must be regulated by law- so that the governing bodies of a political party can give orders to their parliamentary affiliates.

From now on, the expert commission will join the work of the Constitutional Council, but only with the right to speak. The 50 editors, meanwhile, although they will write their own regulations, will also have the draft of the preliminary draft, which has 14 chapters, in view. And, faced with this text, they have several possibilities, ranging from approving to rejecting their articles, as well as modifying them.

The process will end on December 17, when the public will decide in a referendum whether to approve or reject the new proposal. It is a last chance for the country to change the Constitution that has its origins in the Pinochet dictatorship, at least during the Boric period. This, because the president himself a few days ago put himself on the stage that the proposal was rejected: “I believe that during our government there would be no conditions to carry out a new process.”

