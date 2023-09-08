The president of the constitutional council, Beatriz Hevia, of the Republican Party, together with the vice president of the body, Aldo Valle, of the left-wing bloc CRISTOBALVENEGAS

Attempts to reach agreements within the Constitutional Council in Chile, the body in charge of writing a new Magna Carta, have come to a standstill. Since the amendments to the articles of the preliminary draft drafted by the Expert Commission began to be voted on last week, tensions between sectors of the right and left have been increasing.

The points of conflict were indications regarding the rodeo and the cueca becoming national sports and dance, added to the exemption of contributions (taxes) to the first home; that national assets for public use may be granted and that the owner be given a property right over them; the inclusion of conscientious objection to institutions and the concession of hydrocarbons, among other amendments. They were presented by the far-right Republican Party and the traditional right gathered in Chile Vamos (Unión Demócrata Independiente, UDI; Renovación Nacional, RN; and Evópoli).

The left-wing councillors, gathered in the Unity for Chile bloc, have expressed their annoyance at the amendments that the right wing presented without prior consultation and which they consider to go beyond their limits to achieve a text where a large part of Chilean society can be represented. In this context, the opposition blocs opened up to give more time to find points of consensus before the new indications are voted on by the plenary session of the constituent body. But so far, all efforts have been unsuccessful.

Last week four negotiating sub-commissions were created to unlock critical points, but after long negotiations it was not possible. Given this, on Wednesday the official councilors asked their peers on the right for a sign. Through a statement, they called to withdraw all the amendments that the side and side councilors have submitted to the constitutional draft.

“We find ourselves with many regressive amendments, badly drafted and with serious technical problems. These are a setback for our entire country. Denying the climate crisis, privatizing national assets for public use, environmental regulations tailored to companies, are a defeat for the entire country. With the content that we are finding, we are very far from the promise of a unity pact, ”said the official supporters in their letter.

The request was not well received by the right-wing blocks. The chairman of the Republican Party, former congressman Arturo Squellasaid through X: “We deeply regret the anti-democratic attitude of the left in the Constitutional Council, which seeks to completely suppress the voice of citizens in the process”, while advisers from Chile Vamos indicated that they were not willing to withdraw the amendments since voted.

With those cards on the table, the negotiations once again entered a deadlock. On Wednesday afternoon, one last attempt was made: a negotiating group made up of 10 members was created, five from the ruling party and five from Chile Vamos and the Republican Party. The talks lasted about four hours and ended after two in the morning on Thursday, without success. There was no possibility of finding a middle ground between the request of the left to review the amendments already voted on and the position of the right which reiterated that this should be debated in plenary. After the meeting, the climate became even more rare with reproaches on both sides. While the Republican Party and Chile Vamos launched a joint statement, which was interpreted as a reinforcement of the alliance between the two, from Unity for Chile they accused their counterpart’s lack of will.

“There has been an intransigence from the right-wing sector that has the majority to impose their visions, which for someone progressive are unacceptable,” explains the commissioner of the Socialist Party, Flavio Quezada, to EL PAÍS.

It was in this scenario of recriminations in which the voting in the respective commissions was restarted yesterday, where a new and controversial amendment was voted that prohibits the State from establishing an official truth or sanctioning the expression of ideas contrary to it. And today it is expected that the temperature will continue to rise with amendments related to those considered critical points and that include issues related to health, education, social security, the right to life and international treaties, in addition to the Judiciary, a section where, according to the local press, the Republican Party plans to present major surgery through its next indications.

Without new negotiation windows and with time running out, now everything indicates that it will be in plenary session of the Constitutional Council, whose debate will begin on September 12, where it will be defined how each of the articles of the new Charter proposal will be. Chilean fundamental. The two rights, in any case, have the advantage: 33 councilors compared to 17 from the ruling party. After this stage, the text returns to the Expert Commission, which wrote the draft, which can make observations that the plenary must then approve or reject. In the case of this last option, a mixed commission is formed between expert commissioners and constitutional advisors to agree on the final text.

The success of this second Chilean attempt to achieve a text that manages to convene the majority of the inhabitants of the South American country will depend on the final result of this process, after the failed experience of the Constitutional Convention, which was rejected in the plebiscite on September 2022, with 62% of the votes.

A new rejection worries the country’s political and business leaders, who see the length of the constitutional process as a source of uncertainty for new investments. In this context, the Chilean Institute of Rational Business Administration, Icare, a private entity that brings together company leaders to discuss and work on country challenges, has called a meeting for next Wednesday, September 13, which will be attended by former presidents Sebastián Piñera and Michelle Bachelet. The meeting, to which representatives of the different political sectors are also invited, seeks to open a new negotiation space to help unlock agreements within the body that writes a new Constitution for Chile.