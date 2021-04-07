The session of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, this Tuesday. CHILEAN CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES

The Chilean Parliament approved this Tuesday the constitutional reform proposed by the Government of Sebastián Piñera to postpone the municipal, governor and constituent elections due to the COVID-19 crisis. It does so just four days from the original date, April 10 and 11, in a long debate in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. They were planned to be held again in two days, but on May 15 and 16. Although it seemed impossible that the electoral calendar would not be changed due to the health crisis that has Chile going through the worst moment of the pandemic, the discussion has been extended by a series of political, fiscal and legal decisions that will put Chilean institutions to the test. The reform will be promulgated on Tuesday night by the Chilean president.

No one knows for sure if Chile will be in a better health situation in mid-May to hold the elections. It was one of the reasons for those who bet not to change Chile’s extensive electoral calendar in 2021. But today the numbers are critical: the disease especially hits groups that are not yet immunized (14 days after the second dose, in the case of Sinovac and Pfizer), especially under 60 years. Never before in Chile have there been so many patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the integrated network of public and private hospitals, 2,946 (63 more than yesterday). The beds available nationwide are only 156. But given the high speed of vaccines, we are betting that in May there will be better levels of immunization against covid-19.

In Latin America, elections had not been postponed in 2021. Neither had any country, until now, resolved to hold them in two days, to prevent the crowds caused by the pandemic. But when the constitutional plebiscite was held six months ago – where he won the option to replace the 1980 Constitution, drawn up during the dictatorship – it was an exemplary and well-organized process that did not represent an increase in infections.

After the May elections, on June 13 Chile will celebrate the second round of regional governors and on July 18 the presidential primary. The first presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 21, while the possible ballot will take place on December 19.

The municipal elections had already been run once, because they were planned for October 2020. The mayors and councilors, therefore, had to extend their terms in office and those who are up for reelection had already resigned to run their campaigns. Given that both health and public education are organized in Chile from the municipalities, Congress decided that the authorities will have to return to work until April 15, to resign again a month before the elections. Today, municipalities are run by temporary staff.

It was the debut of the regional governor elections, because until now they were appointed by the Executive. And the 155 constituents who will write the new Constitution would also be chosen, probably the most delicate process. The constituent path was the bet that the Chilean political class made to try to channel the citizen unrest that exploded in the form of riots in October 2019, at a time of great distance and mistrust between citizens and their leaders. The postponement of the elections by one month cast a shadow of doubt on the adverse conditions that independent candidates who do not have the financial support of the parties could face.

Congress also resolved that May 15 and 16 will be legal holidays, although not of an inalienable nature, as proposed by part of the opposition to prevent the operation of certain types of work. The campaigns were suspended until April 29, although the propaganda installed in private spaces will not have to be withdrawn. The economic contributions were also suspended, until the same date.

According to the latest Cadem poll, 73% of Chileans agree with the postponement of the elections and 56% are totally determined to go to vote.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.