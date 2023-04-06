Santiago (AFP) – The Chilean Congress approved this Wednesday the “Naín-Retamal” law, also called “easy trigger”, which establishes the “privileged legitimate defense” for police forces amid an increase in crimes in the country.

The murder last week of Carabineros sergeant Rita Olivareswho was riddled with bullets when getting out of the police car while going to a procedure, accelerated the processing of this regulation, which establishes that in the event that a police or military use their service weapons, it will be presumed that “they have been correctly used” when they act in self-defense.

Following an agreement between the government and the Senate, several of the most controversial points of this bill were removed, the discussion of which in Congress took place in a climate of strong friction and the presence of victims of police repression and relatives of murdered police officers.

🚔 Is the police “trigger easy”?: Former officials reject the term coined in the midst of heated discussions by Nain-Retamal law. Discussion has generated the concept that was occupied by the government spokesperson, Minister Camila Vallejo https://t.co/Ih0d94C1L5 pic.twitter.com/gMhaLxoeVf — The Third (@latercera) April 5, 2023



“We agreed to leave out some frankly aberrational ideas that were tried to be included in this project (…) It is not true that the police are supported when they are given a free hand (complete freedom of action),” said the Minister of the Interior in Congress. Carolina Toha.

The agreement with the government also eliminated the grounds that allowed the use of weapons when a police officer is attacked by two or more unarmed people, as well as the exemption from responsibility of police or military commanders for possible crimes carried out by their subordinates.

What does the project achieve?

“What this project does is that when a police officer uses a weapon in his own defense, or that of a third party because his life is at risk, it is going to be assumed that the policeman should have operated according to professional principles, but a investigation can prove the opposite,” Minister Tohá explained after the approval of the law.

“Carabineros have died for this project to come to light (…) the protection of our police, granting them greater powers, restores hope to Chileans,” said opposition legislator Andrés Longton, author of the initiative.

The original project, which speakers and opponents called “trigger-friendly” during the process, has been criticized by criminal experts and the United Nations.

“It does not conform to international human rights law,” criticized the UN chief for human rights in South America, Jan Jarab.

According to surveys, crime is the main concern of Chileans, and its increase has pressured the government and Congress to deal with a battery of laws against crime.

Considered one of the safe havens in Latin America, Chile has seen a recent spike in crime.

According to the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, in 2022 homicides grew 33.4% compared to the previous year, the second highest variation in Latin America behind Ecuador, where they increased more than 80%.