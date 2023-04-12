It was one of the electoral promises of the leftist president, Gabriel Boric. Following the approval of the law by the Senate on Tuesday, March 21, Chile will now officially transition gradually to a 40-hour work week. The new rule was welcomed, even by right-wing parties, with the exception of the far-right Republican Party.

An exception in Latin America. Chilean deputies approved this Tuesday, April 11, a law to reduce the working week from 45 to 40 hours. This is a law that will be gradually applied over the next five years.

The text, which had already been approved by the Senate, was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies by 127 votes in favor, 14 against and three abstentions. The law now awaits President Boric’s promulgation, before it can enter into force. One more step that is expected could be taken on May 1 on the occasion of Labor Day.

The new legislation has significant citizen support and the approval of both unions and employers. Within one year, the working week will be reduced to 44 hours, then to 42 hours in the third year of application, and finally to 40 hours after five years, without salary reduction.

“Today it has been demonstrated that, although some thought that it was impossible to advance in a better quality of life for the workers of our country, it can be done,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Jeanette Jara, after the vote.

For his part, Boric declared on Twitter that: “Improvements such as 40 hours are essential to bring us closer to a new, fairer Chile and a fuller life.” And he added: “I am delighted and deeply proud that we are part of this historic process.”

Approved the #40 hours! After many years adding support and dialogue, today we can finally celebrate the approval of this project that reduces working hours, a pro-family project that aims at the good living of all. pic.twitter.com/oIE0yiSkRp —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) April 11, 2023



The president recalled that the legislation had been “adding support and dialogue” between different parties and political actors for many years and defended it as an initiative to improve the quality of life of Chileans.

“Today we can finally celebrate the approval of this project that reduces the working day, a pro-family project that aims at the good living of all,” he said.

One of the regions in the world with the longest annual working hours

With this law change, Chile joins Ecuador and Venezuela, the only other Latin American countries with a 40-hour work week. One that is 48 hours in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. And 44 hours in Brazil.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Latin America is one of the regions in the world with the most hours of work per year and the largest informal economy.

Until now, Chile was the sixth country in the world where workers spend the most time in the workplace and where 27.3% of the workforce is employed in the informal sector, undeclared and, therefore, not subject to to taxes.

with Efe