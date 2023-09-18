Gabriel Boric upon his arrival at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago for this year’s Te Deum. Government of Chile

Within the framework of the Ecumenical Te Deum, the thanksgiving liturgy that has been held since 1811 in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago de Chile on the occasion of the celebration of the National Holidays, the Archbishop of Santiago, the Spanish Celestino Aós, has made a call for people who have information on the whereabouts of the bodies of missing detainees to provide information through the Church.

The announcement comes amid Gabriel Boric’s left-wing government’s launch of a National Search Plan to find more than 1,000 people who disappeared during Augusto Pinochet’s 17-year dictatorship. It is a program led by the Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, and that was launched in the context of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile.

Cardinal Aós’ call was made in the middle of the religious ceremony in the Cathedral of Santiago with the presence of representatives of the powers of the State and authorities of the Armed Forces. “It hurts those who see sisters and brothers suffer, because they do not know the truth about their detained or missing relatives,” were the words of the ecclesiastical authority, who recalled the role of the Church in the protection of human rights over the years. of the dictatorship in Chile.

Through the Vicariate of Solidarity, created in 1976 by the then archbishop of Santiago, Raúl Silva Henríquez, the Church played a central role in clarifying the truth about the torture, murders and forced disappearances of people in the dark years. of the democratic breakdown of the South American country. It provided legal, economic, technical and spiritual assistance to people persecuted by the military dictatorship and their families, in addition to defending their lives and seeking the freedom of those detained.

Along these lines, Aós’ words were emphatic in collaboration in the search for the truth: “Brothers who have information, we ask you, for the good of the family members who suffer and for the good of yourselves, to share that data. In the best way, we, as the Catholic Church, are available to provide that service of receiving information and delivering it anonymously to the authorities.”

The archbishop’s words were valued by government authorities. The minister spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, pointed out that for the Government the announcement “is really important and significant. “We believe that it is a historic moment for our country, within the framework of 50 years, that the church has given that signal.” For his part, the Minister Secretary General of the Presidency (Segpres), Álvaro Elizalde, indicated that “this is a wound that is open in our country and to this day the whereabouts of these people is unknown and therefore, everything that can contribute to the National Search Plan promoted by the Government, we value it. To build a better future we have to heal the wounds of the past and that means moving forward in truth, justice and knowing the fate of the disappeared.” While the Minister of Justice Luis Cordero added that “the announcement delivered by Monsignor Aós is very relevant, regarding the predisposition towards the National Search Plan, because the Church has always had a permanent disposition and they have done it in last. “It has always had a relevant role in human rights.”

This is not the first time that the Church in Chile has acted as a mediator to gather information about missing detainees. It played a similar role during the so-called Dialogue Table for Human Rights, an initiative set up during the government of socialist Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) that brought together military institutions, victims, churches and civil society. On that occasion, the military assured that many of the missing people had been thrown into the sea, although it was later proven that some of that information was not effective.

“The lives of children as sacred and inviolable”

In his homily, Cardinal Celestino Aós also referred to the Church’s position on abortion within the framework of the constitutional discussion taking place in Chile. “The Church advocates that the life of children be defended as sacred and inviolable from the moment of their conception; so that birth is dignified, valued and supported legally, socially and legislatively. For this reason, the Church opposes all forms of denial of human life and supports everything that promotes the natural order in the field of the family institution,” he said.

His words were highlighted by representatives of the opposition. The president of the Senate, Juan Antonio Coloma, of the traditional right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, highlighted both the allusions to the victims of forced disappearance and the call for the right to life of the unborn: “I believe that Both calls are very powerful, to seek the truth of people who could not have been found for so long and also worry about the life of not only those who are not there, but those who may be there and who some do not want them to be there. I think it is complete and in some way it is in a logic of praying for Chile and for what is coming and being able to unite to face the problems we have, both are realities that must be faced.”

For his part, the senator of the Republican Party, Rojo Edwards, pointed out that the religious’s words in the Te Deum should have been those collected within the framework of the anniversary of the coup d’état: “I believe that this Te Deum shows how it should have been the celebrations of September 11, instead of focusing on the figure of Allende where we do not have that agreement in Chile, we do have an agreement that human rights violations cannot be tolerated and the government did the opposite, it took the matters that separated us. Very different from what we see in this Te Deum, defending the life of the unborn.”

The ministers also referred to the Church’s position on abortion. “We know that position and we respect it. Now, the constitutional process is independent of the government and the Church. There are different positions and for us, when we have discussed this, and that is why we have a law in force, it is not that we want to impose it. We understand that there are many who conceive that life is at the moment of conception, but for us it is important not to continue penalizing (…) women, because they decided to interrupt their pregnancy in time, as a result of rape, for example,” said the spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, while Minister Elizalde mentioned that “Chile is a diverse country with different opinions, therefore we have to respect that diversity and in a democratic society like ours, everyone can give their point of view.” .