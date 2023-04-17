It is a strange paradox that, precisely at the moment of maximum electoral success by winning the December 2021 presidential election, the Chilean Broad Front is today the target of harsh criticism. This new left-wing coalition, whose equivalent in Spain is Podemos and, to a lesser extent, La France insoumise in the country of Asterix, broke into the Chamber of Deputies in 2017 and multiplied its representation in this chamber in 2021, in alliance with the Party Communist (20.94%). It outvoted the center-left coalition gathered around the Socialists and the Party for Democracy (17.16%). But, above all, its presidential candidate Gabriel Boric won the election with a comfortable victory in the second round against the radical right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast (55.87/44.13%). In other words: in December 2021 the success was resounding, since not only was the surprised parliamentarian in favor of this new left in alliance with the communists, but also kept the presidential chair.

As of March 11, 2022, the date of the assumption of command of the nation, the challenge was enormous, since with the brand new president Boric a fascinating experiment began whose main characteristic lay in the surprised and, at the same time, in the incorporation to the new Government of all the left, new and traditional. The idea of ​​an experiment must be taken very seriously, since it intervenes after the failure of Syriza in Greece, the difficult consolidation of the Unsubdued France after the second consecutive defeat of its presidential candidate (Jean-Luc Mérlenchon) and the debacle of the British Labor Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

As for Latin America, there is not much to look at: only the governments of the Uruguayan Broad Front (whose name coincidence does not mean at all that they are the same, quite the contrary) and the recent triumphs of Lula in Brazil and Petro in Colombia they can be vindicated by this new Chilean left. The rest, to be forgotten: President Boric has not stopped denouncing the Government of Maduro in Venezuela and Ortega in Nicaragua as dictatorships. Do these criticisms and denunciations generate unanimity in the two coalitions that support it? The answer is no: from frontal criticism by the communists of Boric’s harsh judgment directed at the governments of Maduro and Ortega, to the incomprehensible absence of communist deputies and the Broad Front (except for one deputy, Gonzalo Winter: “Listening never hurts” ) before the intervention of the President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky in front of the Chilean Congress, just a few days ago.

Incomprehensible.

This is the problem. What is incomprehensible in these issues, as well as in many others (such as citizen security and the total absence of favorable votes from Frente Amplista and communist deputies and senators to the legislation on “privileged legitimate defense” of policemen and protocols referring to the use of force by policemen), is that this new left distances itself from the government of its president to such an extent that, a sublime paradox, it is the socialists who guarantee legislative support to the Executive’s proposals. It is a strange situation, dominated by guilt, trauma and fear, where the Broad Front behaves with President Boric in a way lethally similar to that of the socialists with Salvador Allende during the Popular Unity (1970-1973). While in the former a form of attachment to the purity of ideals prevails (the defense of rights to all events in a context of public security crisis) and an impracticable program given the lack of majorities in Congress, among the Socialists dominate a guilty unconscious that leads them to support President Boric at all costs.

In this paradox, there is something more than the tension verified by Max Weber between the ethics of conviction and the ethics of responsibility: there are fears of losing and unresolved guilt, which generates a cruel result, a president at times overwhelmed by loneliness and Fractured by both fear and guilt. A president who embodies and synthesizes the tension between the old and new left.

Various reasons explain the possibility of failure of this experiment. The first, without a doubt the most important, is the unconsciousness of governing and dealing with an experiment, understanding as such a period in the history of the Chilean left in which a new left, with all legitimacy, prevails over socialists and communists. (in the latter case in a presidential primary between Boric and the communist candidate Daniel Jadue), produces the surprisedrecognizes that it needs the socialists and rectifies the government program (for many, an unacceptable delivery).

The second is to ignore that left-wing politics consists of generating transformations while recognizing limits and restrictions (institutional, correlations of force, etc.), which has resulted in a persistent limbo in various matters between loyalty to the program of origin and acceptance of the need to adjust it to an increasingly hostile state of the world: the public security crisis was not present when he assumed command of the nation in March 2022, nor was the inflationary spiral and, a year later, they are matters that absorb and redefine the situation, taking power from both the Government and the new left of the Broad Front.

Thirdly, the Broad Front received the crushing defeat of the proposal for a new Constitution on September 4, 2022 (62%/38%) like a slap in the face, a text for which it gambled without considering the consequences and without imagining the consequences. possibility of failure. Fourth, an excessive emphasis on identity politics that have led to abandoning the power of the universal (for example, the idea of ​​the homeland, given to the right), which is supposed to be corrected by the implementation of social democratic policies led by socialists and communists (the reduction of the working day to 40 hours is a good example of the success of a matter that was led by a communist minister).

In all these matters, the trace of the Broad Front is not observed, another paradox of an experiment led by this new left but that, in the harsh reality of the facts, the protagonists are others: the old left, which is finding a second wind in the middle of the storm in which is an interesting experiment.