The Chilean Foreign Ministry defines in these hours the fate of the Chilean ambassador in the United Kingdom of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Susana Herrera, entangled by a project for five million dollars that she presented to the Government of Biobío, in the southern part of the country, to raise public and private funds for five million dollars. According to a Sunday report in the Chilean newspaper Third, The Foreign Ministry stopped this initiative that Herrera promoted without following the regular procedures or informing his superiors. This new controversy takes place in the middle of the Agreements case, a corruption plot that has the ruling party on the ropes, for transfers of public money to foundations linked mainly to the Broad Front, the president’s original coalition. It is a case that the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating and that has led to the departure of seven government officials. Among them, Giorgio Jackson, the president’s main ally, who resigned two Fridays ago from his position as Minister of Social Development.

The Government’s decision has been made: Herrera, an architect and designer of wooden furniture, has no option to continue in her position, they say from the ministry. In these hours, only the terms of her departure are defined, because the ambassador on Monday was not available to resign. She has had a controversial management since she took office last October, especially marked by her lack of diplomatic experience and training in international relations, in an important place for Chilean foreign policy such as London. In the Foreign Ministry, she is described as a candid, enthusiastic person, but who does not understand politics.

Her appointment, like everyone else, is the exclusive prerogative of the current president, who would have considered the fact of being a woman, of regions -she is from Concepción, precisely in the Biobío region- and that she is not a militant, although she is close to the Social Green Regionalist Federation (FRVS), a small ruling party.

The Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente, held a long meeting with Herrera on Monday at the Santiago de Chile ministry, led by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren. After the meeting, the undersecretary said: “We will make a decision and a course of action in the next few hours.”

The weekend’s report reported that the ambassador received, in the first instance, a harsh warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so that in the future she would be inhibited from taking steps to gather resources before the Concepción Governor’s Office or other State departments. , without having prior approval from the ministry and without the portfolio being the intermediary.

Herrera’s project sought to restore the land affected by the fires last summer, based on the “circular bioeconomy and wooden infrastructure for the formation of sustainable local capacities in the Biobío region,” reports Third. Herrera herself calculated it at five million dollars and, among other things, it included a lumber market in the town of Santa Juana. Herrera sent a letter on June 13 – three days before he exploited the first edge of the Agreements case in northern Chile – to Governor Rodrigo Díaz, where he requested the delivery of financing. The ambassador stated in the letter that it was an initiative worked on in collaboration with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA), a foundation created by King Carlos III and the renowned architecture studio Zaha Hadid. She did it without asking anyone from the Chilean Foreign Ministry, bypassing all the regular channels of a highly professional ministry, independent of the government on duty.

Herrera’s letter was on the embassy’s letterhead and was signed by her as the representative of Chile in the United Kingdom. “This project can mark a milestone in the relationship between our countries, being a new way of doing diplomacy in which territories, shared benefits and joint work in direct support of communities prevail. This approach has been the core of my work as Chilean ambassador to the United Kingdom,” Herrera remarks in the letter reproduced by the Chilean newspaper. “I understand that a project of this magnitude and with such an impact requires the collaboration of numerous public and private actors, but above all the regional authorities. For this reason, I allow myself to request your direct support in the search for the necessary financing to make this great opportunity for our region a reality”, adds Herrera in the text addressed to Díaz.

The regional government of Biobío, led by Díaz, has been in the crosshairs of the Comptroller’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office for the millionaire transfers of public resources to different foundations.

The project called Living Lab Biobío It was designed by Herrera herself together with the marine biologist and environmental consultant Alberto Fuentes Larenas, which caught the attention of the Foreign Ministry, because the ambassadors are the ones who usually transmit to Chile the initiatives prepared by various organizations, those that approach the missions diplomats looking for help. Not the other way around, as happened on this occasion. It was Herrera and Fuentes Larenas who valued the different stages of the project and then took steps with the CBA, the architects studio and the Government of Concepción.

On Monday morning, before the meeting between Herrera and the undersecretary, the Chilean Foreign Ministry issued a statement: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pending the performance of its ambassadors, as well as the fulfillment of the objectives set for their missions in the outside. To carry out management control, the Foreign Ministry has mechanisms that allow it to act with the speed required to protect the interests of our country. In this case, these mechanisms are activated, and all the necessary background information is being collected. We cannot refer to specific instruments or details, since these are procedures that require confidentiality,” Van Klaveren’s ministry assured.

The government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, in a tone similar to that of the Foreign Ministry, said: “She is in evaluation, political and also administrative. The Foreign Ministry is collecting all the information and background information”.

The pressure to remove it has come from the ruling party itself. The president of the Socialist Party, Paulina Vodanovic, was categorical: “He has to resign.” For the senator, it is not possible “to continue relativizing the lack of transparency, of probity.” Socialist deputy Tomás de Rementería, president of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations committee, expressed the same line.

Herrera has only been defended by the FRVS, a small party of the Chilean ruling party that nominated Herrera for the position of ambassador. “I absolutely rule out any irregularity or any direct or indirect personal benefit that the ambassador has tried to pursue. There was a very noble objective here: to install an eco-sustainable development option in a commune [municipio] that was devastated by the fires (Santa Juana). Unfortunately, this is not going to be carried out due to the amount of suspicions that were installed”, assured the president of this political force, Flavia Torrealba.

Herrera does not have a known public record in Chile. In 2021 she applied for a position in the first constituent, for the Non-Neutral Independents movement, but she was not elected. She also did not obtain a seat when, at the end of the same year, she sought to reach Parliament for the FRVS, because she obtained 1.72% of the votes.