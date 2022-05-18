Family disputes become more complex when they move to the courts, for today’s opponents were yesterday’s lovers, and the affection that bound them often turns into enmity and hatred, and it can be said, unfortunately, that what was personal and hidden does not go beyond the boundaries of the house, becomes permissible, and perhaps a tool for me Arm or pressure in one way or another on one side of the suit!

With the presence of dozens of nationalities on the land of the beloved UAE, certain problems arise related to this diversity, such as the intransigence of the guardian in handing over passports to the incubator so that she can travel with the children, perhaps because of his fear that she will not return with them again, or for other reasons mainly related to the nature of the ongoing dispute between them, Hence, the Emirati legislator was wisely keen to curb this intransigence, and to prevent either party from violating the rights of the other, especially in light of his keenness to give priority to the interests of the child and make it above all.

In light of receiving many inquiries about the guardian’s stubbornness and his refusal to grant the children’s passport to the incubator, it is necessary for everyone to be aware that there are cases identified by the legislator that allow the incubator to keep the passport of the child in custody, according to Article 157 of the Personal Status Law No. 28 of 2005 and its amendments, the guardian has the right to keep With the passport of the child in custody, except in the event of a need to travel, then the passport is granted to the custodian.

The judge may order that the passport be kept in the custody of the custodian if he sees the guardian’s intransigence in handing her over to him in time of need. .

According to what was stated in the explanatory note, the passport is a personal document, the purpose of which is directly to the holder the right to move and travel outside the country, and to prove his identity, and its effect is not to deprive the person from traveling and benefiting from the passport for the purpose for which it was prepared except by virtue of a judicial order, which means that although the original It is the guardian’s retention of the passport of the child in custody, but this is restricted to the presence of the child and the guardian in one country, and if they are in two different countries, the passport must be in the hand of his custodian in the country in which the child resides.

Among the cases in which the legal principle is excluded is that the guardian and the custodian reside in one country, but the guardian is multiple to travel abroad for long periods, in which case the custodian has the right to keep the passport as well.

In general, and from the reality of the relevant cases before the Personal Status Courts, depriving the children of their passports of their passports, or intransigence in granting them, is a recurring behavior, mainly due to stubbornness, and the desire of one of the parties to take revenge on the other, which is undoubtedly a reprehensible act. It contradicts all human and religious values, because it is the children who often pay the price!

Arbitrator and legal advisor



