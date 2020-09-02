Mother’s milk is the main source of nutrition for the baby for six months. After six months, a solid diet is started to be fed to the baby so that it can develop properly. At this time, the child is fed as a fruit and vegetable puree.

You can also add broccoli to your diet to increase the amount of nutrients in your baby’s solid food. After eight months you can feed broccoli to your baby.

Let’s know what are the benefits of eating broccoli for your baby?

Nutrients of Broccoli

100 g of Broccoli contains 34kcal calories, 0.37 g fat, 2.8 g protein, dietary fiber 2.7, vitamin A 623 IU, vitamin C 89.2 mg, vitamin K 101.6 micrograms, vitamin B6 0.18 g, folate 63 micrograms, calcium 47 mg, iron 0.73 mg , Magnesium is 21 mg.



Eyesight is sharp

Broccoli contains beta carotene which is a type of vitamin-A. This vitamin plays an important role in brightening the eyes and keeping the eyes healthy. Apart from this, broccoli also contains phosphorus, gxanthin, vitamin E and vitamin B complex. All these nutrients are good for the health of the eyes and radiation also provides relief from damage to the eyes.

Bones and teeth become stronger

This vegetable contains calcium, phosphorus and vitamin K which are necessary for healthy development of bones. Broccoli contains vitamin K, zinc, calcium, phosphorus and zinc. It helps in keeping teeth strong.

Vitamin K is helpful in making osteocalcin, which helps to improve the mineral density of bones and reduces the risk of fractures.



Anemia prevention

Iron and folic acid are very important to avoid anemia. Both these nutrients are found in abundance in Broccoli. Vitamin C present in broccoli prevents anemia by helping absorption of iron.

How to increase immunity

The strengthening of the immune system is very important to keep the child healthy and to prevent infection. Broccoli contains vitamin C which protects the child from infection and helps in improving immunity. One cup of broccoli provides the same amount of vitamin C as oranges.



The child’s brain is sharp

This green vegetable contains alpha linolenic acid, which is important for the development of the baby’s brain. It is a type of omega 3 fatty acid.

How to feed your baby broccoli

You can feed your 7 to 11 month old baby with puree of broccoli, soup, carrot mixed with soup, spinach and cauliflower mixed with puree and other vegetables.