Villarreal closes this damn 2020 with a feeling that it has not been a bad year, although it ended with defeat against Sevilla. In sports, the Submarine has returned to the noble zone of the classification with force, something that seemed complicated. Economically, it has shown the health that other teams seem not to have. This Villarreal is a better, stronger team, with great players and that also adds a radical change in its bench. The arrival of Unai Emery to La Cerámica this year has meant another step for the club, that has a weight coach at the head of a prestigious bench.

But if there is something that in 2020 has become clear, is that Villarreal has won the children’s lottery. And not by fortune, rather by effort, dedication and investment. Since Roig arrived he made it clear that the future of Villarreal it happened to have a team made with people raised in the house. Taking out young values ​​would allow more investment in great players, which would balance the team and the budget. So, With what you do not spend on Mario, Trigueros, Pau, Chukwueze, Niño, Baena or Pino, you invest it in Parejo, Albiol, Iborra or Alcácer. Only then can the accounts come out, those that Villarreal for now seems to have.